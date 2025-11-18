Scotland 4-2 Denmark: Kenny McLean and Kieran Tierney score late to secure men's World Cup return for first time since 1998

Scotland are going to the World Cup!

Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean were stoppage-time heroes, as the Scots beat 10-player Denmark 4-2 to secure automatic qualification.

After back-to-back European Championships, head coach Steve Clarke leads the nation back to football's biggest tournament for the first time since 1998.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottish fans went wild at fan parks as Scott McTominay's stunning overhead kick gave Scotland an early lead against Denmark in their World Cup Qualifier

Scotland knew only a win would do - Scott McTominay sent them on their way with a spectacular bicycle kick after just three minutes.

Denmark only needed a draw to top the group and Rasmus Hojlund, denied in the first half, levelled from the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR check of Andy Robertson's foul on Gustav Isaksen.

With the Danes down to 10 men after Rasmus Kristensen's second booking, Lawrence Shankland came off the bench to send the Scots back in front only for Patrick Dorgu to level again minutes later.

Image: Kieran Tierney is mobbed by his Scotland team-mates after his stoppage-time goal set them on their way to victory over Denmark

A nation believed and the dream came true as first Tierney fired home from outside the box for 3-2 two minutes into added time.

Then as the clock ticked well beyond the initial six added minutes, from the halfway line, McLean lobbed Kasper Schmeichel, who had strayed out of his area in a last-ditch effort to salvage a draw.

His effort looped over the Denmark goalkeeper and into the empty net for 4-2 to set off scenes of delirium inside Hampden Park.

Scotland are back!

A dream becomes reality

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Shanley gives his thoughts after Scotland's epic victory over Denmark to reach the World Cup

Sky Sports' Alison Conroy was at Hampden Park:

Steve Clarke made no secret of his desire to lead Scotland to a World Cup after missing out as a player.

He was the epitome of calmness on the touchline as McTominay's stunner sent the Tartan Army into raptures.

Image: Steve Clarke has already led Scotland to back-to-back European Championships

Glorious failure and Scotland often go hand in hand, but this was a campaign filled with grit and desire as well as a little bit of luck.

The unbeaten run ended in Greece on Saturday, but Belarus handed the Scots a lifeline by drawing in Copenhagen.

This has been six and a half years in the making and the squad deserve all the praise coming their way.

Image: Scotland have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998

For most of them it will be a third major tournament, but reaching the World Cup is special.

Forget the Champions League medals, titles and cups. This is a different level.

Clarke hails quality of Scotland's goals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Clarke praises his team for Scotland's determination to keep coming back to defeat Denmark and reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998

Scotland boss Clarke was stunned by the quality of Scotland's goals as they sealed their place at next summer's World Cup.

McTominay scored a sensational overhead kick early on, while substitute Tierney curled in a brilliant finish from outside the box to edge the Scots 3-2 in front in stoppage time. McLean then sealed a famous Scottish triumph when he lobbed Schmeichel from the halfway line with the last kick of the game.

"Scott McTominay scored the best overhead kick I've ever seen and it might not have been the best goal of the night!" Clarke told the BBC.

"It was a lot of emotions. High and low. At times, you're looking for solutions and thinking how to change it. I knew at some stage we'd have to go two up front.

"I felt the Danes were dominating us a little. It seemed like a good time [to make the changes]. Whether they were 10 or 11 [men], we were going to do that.

"I spoke to Kieran before the first game. He's a key player for me, one of my men. I've got loads of them. Fourteen were involved in the play-off game. I said 'listen, Aaron Hickey can't do back-to-back games, I can see you coming on at right-back and doing very well for us'.

"I'm not sure I envisioned the goal… but when it was rolling back to him on his left foot, I knew he would score.

"When Kenny hit it, I thought 'what are you doing?!' but when I saw it in flight, I thought 'that's going to go in!'"

In pictures: Scotland's stunning goals

Image: Scott McTominay's incredible bicycle kick gave Scotland an early lead against Denmark

Image: Lawrence Shankland put Scotland 2-1 ahead in the closing stages vs Denmark

Image: Kieran Tierney gave Scotland the lead in added time with a superb finish

Image: Kenny McLean scores Scotland's fourth from the halfway line

Robertson pays moving tribute to Diogo Jota

Image: GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Scotland's Andy Robertson celebrates as teammate Kieran Tierney scores to make it 3-2 during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden Park, on November 18, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (P

Scotland captain Andy Robertson admitted he was "in bits" before their victory over Denmark which secured World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998 as he was overcome with emotion thinking about former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota.

"I've hid it well, but today I've been in bits. I know the age I'm at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup," he told the BBC.

"I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much about the World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland captain Andy Robertson remembers Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota on the night he helped Scotland qualify for their first World Cup in 28 years

"He missed out last time because of injury, I missed out because Scotland didn't qualify and we always discussed what it would be like going to the World Cup.

"I was in a bit of trouble in my room earlier. I think I hid it well from the boys.

"I know he'll be somewhere smiling over me tonight. I couldn't get him out of my head all day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Back Pages Tonight discuss Scotland's incredible 4-2 win over Denmark that sent them to the 2026 World Cup

On fighting back with two goals in stoppage time to seal World Cup qualification, Robertson added: "That just sums up this squad. Never say die, we just keep going right to the end," added the Scotland captain.

"One of the craziest games of football. We've certainly put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it - we're going to the World Cup and I can't believe it.

"This group of boys and staff, it's the best group I've ever been involved in. The manager's speech before the game in the hotel was unbelievable.

"He went through the big moments we've had. He said, 'Let's make it another one'. To do it for him, for all the staff, all the families, it is one of the greatest nights of my life."

Image: Scotland hero Kenny McLean celebrates qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after his incredible goal from the halfway line sealed a 4-2 win over Denmark

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place in Washington on December 5.

President Trump will join FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the John F Kennedy Center - a performing arts venue where Trump is chairman - to decide the group stage fixtures.

Announcing the draw venue at the White House in August, Trump said the World Cup was "the biggest event in sports", while Infantino declared the 104 matches would be like "104 Super Bowls".

The draw will take place from 12pm local time (5pm UK time).

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

It will be the 23rd edition of the tournament.