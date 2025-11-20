World Cup 2026 play-offs draw: Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland discover opponents

Wales will host Bosnia and Herzegovina in a one-legged World Cup play-off semi-final and could face either Italy or Northern Ireland at home in the final.

Craig Bellamy's side secured their place by finishing second behind Belgium in qualifying Group J and will be the home team for the one-off match and in the final should they get there.

Northern Ireland, who qualified through the Nations League, have been handed the difficult task of travelling to Italy for their play-off semi-final.

The Republic of Ireland, who booked their spot in dramatic fashion thanks to a last-gasp victory over Hungary, will play away in the Czech Republic in their semi-final.

The winner of that match will host either Denmark or North Macedonia.

The semi-finals will take place on Thursday March 26 and the finals on Tuesday March 31 with kick-off times of 5pm or 7.45pm.

The winners of the four play-off finals qualify for the World Cup and complete the field of 16 European participants.

World Cup play-off draw:

Play-off Path A:

Semi-final: Italy vs Northern Ireland

Semi-final: Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Final: Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy/Northern Ireland

Play-off Path B:

Semi-final: Ukraine vs Sweden

Semi-final: Poland vs Albania

Final: Ukraine/Sweden vs Poland/Albania

Play-off Path C:

Semi-final: Turkey vs Romania

Semi-final: Slovakia vs Kosovo

Final: Slovakia/Kosovo vs Turkey/Romania

Play-off Path D:

Semi-final: Denmark vs North Macedonia

Semi-final: Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland

Final: Czech Republic/Republic of Ireland vs Denmark/North Macedonia

The draw was also made for the inter-confederation play-offs, from which the final two teams for the 48-strong finals will come.

Jamaica, who missed out on automatic qualifying to Curacao, will take on New Caledonia, with the winner facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final.

Bolivia and Suriname, meanwhile, will clash for the right to face Iraq.

