Bukayo Saka contract: Arsenal progressing in talks over new long-term contract for Gunners winger

Arsenal and Bukayo Saka are progressing in talks over a new long-term contract, Sky Sports News understands.

There is no agreement between the player and club currently, but discussions have been described as positive and there is a willingness from all parties to come to a resolution.

The 24-year-old England international's current Arsenal deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has already secured new long-term deals for William Saliba and Gabriel, whose previous contracts were also due to expire in 2027.

The only other Arsenal players set to be out of contract in 2027 are Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Academy product Saka has scored 76 goals in 277 appearances for Arsenal since making his debut in November 2018.

He has six goals in 14 games across all competitions this season, including a run of three in four before the international break.

New deal would secure Saka's peak years

Analysis by Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Saka looks set to follow several Arsenal team-mates in committing his future to the club, including fellow academy graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri as well as defenders Saliba and Gabriel. But his would be the club's most significant renewal yet.

It would probably be more significant than any signing too.

Saka has emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League in recent seasons. No player can claim to have contributed more to Arsenal's progress under Mikel Arteta. Saka is top for appearances, goals and assists in the Premier League since his appointment.

Image: Bukayo Saka has ben crucial for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

His injuries over the last year have underlined his importance. Arsenal have tried to mitigate their reliance by signing Noni Madueke. But Saka remains their most consistently dangerous attacker.

His recent performances have offered a reminder of his devastating effectiveness at his best. It is four goals in six games if you include his last two appearances for England, for whom he is also key.

What is really tantalising for Arsenal, in the context of a potential new contract, is that Saka is still only 24, and still approaching the age at which players in his position typically begin their peak years. Arsenal can be confident his best is yet to come.