UEFA Europa League and Conference League: Sky Sports to become exclusive UK broadcaster from 2027/28

Sky Sports will be the exclusive UK broadcaster of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League from the 2027/28 season.

All 342 matches across both competitions will be available on Sky Sports for four years from the summer of 2027.

Thanks to Sky Sports' extensive coverage of the Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership and more, that means Sky Sports viewers will frequently be able to watch football seven nights a week.

Jonathan Licht, Sky's chief sports officer, said: "I'm proud that we're able to bring European football competitions back to Sky customers. The UEFA Europa League and Conference League have delivered some of the most exciting European stories in recent years, with English clubs consistently performing strongly and lifting trophies.

"This partnership is made possible by the strength of our business model and brand as the home of sport in the UK. Alongside the Premier League, EFL, SPFL, WSL and more, fans will now regularly enjoy domestic or European football every day of the week during the season on Sky Sports."

Image: Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Europa League final last season

Sky is the unrivalled home of football in the UK and Ireland with the games that matter the most to fans, and more games than any other platform.

Every season, Sky Sports customers can currently watch at least 215 matches from the Premier League, over 1,000 matches from the EFL, up to 60 games from the SPFL, 118 fixtures from the Women's Super League, as well as action from the Bundesliga.

This year is set to be another strong year for Sky Sports, as expanded football coverage continues to deliver exceptional growth, with Premier League viewing hours up 20 per cent and the Women's Super League up 22 per cent. Viewing among women is also at an all-time high, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

Image: West Ham won the Conference League in 2023

The year has been defined by record audiences and landmark sporting moments, including Sky Sports' most-watched weekend (September 27/28) and Sunday (April 13) ever, alongside record-breaking audiences for the Ryder Cup, The Open Championship, The Masters, the ICC Women's World Cup, Grand Slam and World Grand Prix darts, and multiple Formula 1 races this season so far.

The US Open men's final also achieved a record viewing peak since tennis returned to Sky Sports in 2023.

In Italy, Sky has strengthened its partnership with UEFA with exclusive rights for 185 of 203 UEFA Champions League matches and all 342 matches from the Europa League and Conference League.

Image: Ranges reached the Europa League final in 2022

Who has won the Europa and Conference Leagues in recent years?

Europa League

2024/25: Tottenham Hotspur

UK/Irish participants that season: Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers, Kilmarnock, The New Saints, Hearts, Shamrock Rovers

2023/24: Atalanta

UK/Irish participants that season: Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Rangers, Aberdeen

2022/23: Sevilla

UK/Irish participants that season: Arsenal, Manchester United, Hearts, Linfield, Shamrock Rovers

2021/22: Eintracht Frankfurt

UK/Irish participants that season: Leicester City, West Ham, Rangers, St Johnstone, Celtic

2020/21: Villarreal

UK/Irish participants that season: Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Bala Town, Barry Town United, Glentoran, Coleraine, The New Saints, Connah's Quay Nomads, Dundalk

Conference League

2024/25: Chelsea

UK/Irish participants that season: Chelsea, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Larne, St Mirren, Cliftonville, Linfield, Crusaders, Bala Town, Connah's Quay, Caernarfon Town, Derry City, Shelbourne, St Patrick's Athletic, Shelbourne

2023/24: Olympiakos

UK/Irish participants that season: Aberdeen, Aston Villa, Hearts, Larne, The New Saints, Hibernian, Linfield, Glentoran, Dundalk FC, Derry City, St Patrick's Athletic, Shamrock Rovers

2022/23: West Ham

UK/Irish participants that season: Hearts, Linfield, West Ham, Dundee Utd, The New Saints, Motherwell, Cliftonville, Larne, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic, Shamrock Rovers