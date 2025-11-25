Andy Robertson exclusive: Liverpool criticism is justified but the good times will return to Anfield

Andy Robertson says criticism of Liverpool's form is justified and has urged his team-mates to stay off social media, but believes the good times will return.

Liverpool suffered a sixth defeat in seven league games when they were beaten 3-0 at home by Nottingham Forest on Saturday which left the defending champions 11th, the first time in more than a decade the club have been in the bottom half of the table.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher described the Reds as a "big mess" on Monday Night Football with Arne Slot under pressure after the club spent almost £450m on new signings in the summer.

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against PSV, Arne Slot also said he feels guilty for his side's "ridiculous" and "unbelievable" slump this season.

Liverpool defender Robertson admitted it's been "extremely tough" and that they've fallen well below expectations.

He told Sky Sports' One on One podcast: "The standards of this football club have been set for years and years and years, and when you become below that, then the criticism becomes higher and higher.

"We can't have any problems with the criticism that's coming our way at the minute. It's justified because of the position we're in and the results we've been having. But it's up to us to now stay together.

"It's up to us to try and bring the best version of ourselves, and if we do that, then we have enough quality in the squad that we'll get better results.

"It's important now that people don't lose the belief in their ability, the confidence that they have, and it's important that we all stick together within the training ground.

"And if we do that, then that gives us the best possible chance to get out of this. But we obviously need to start showing consistency in our work again. That's been a problem."

Asked whether players had lost some confidence and belief, Robertson said: "Potentially. You probably need to ask individuals on that, but it's up to the experienced lads to make sure that that doesn't happen, because you don't turn into a world-class player overnight, but you also don't turn into a bad player overnight.

"I think that's always been the case. One game, you're the best player in the world. The next game, you're benched and the worst player in the world. And that's the world we live in.

"So it's important that the lads aren't maybe too much on social media, the lads aren't reading too much or listening to too much and we try and stay in our own bubble.

"That's always what the experienced lads here, the older lads have done so well over the years. And it's important now that we all do that more so than ever, because I still believe in this squad.

"I still believe in every single player in this changing room. And I believe the good times will come again. But we need to show it and we need to show it sooner rather than later, because it's now gone on for too long for being at Liverpool.

"The league position isn't great and the only way by doing that is playing better, by working harder. And if we do that, then hopefully we start climbing it again."

Liverpool supporters left Anfield early during the defeat to Forest, a rare occurrence on Merseyside, but Robertson had no complaints.

"I've been very lucky that I've probably not experienced that too many times since I've been here," added Robertson.

"But, obviously, Saturday was evident at the final whistle that most people had left and I do not blame them one single bit. Three-nil down at home to Nottingham Forest is unacceptable.

"I've got no problems with them leaving. But the important thing is, is they try and stick with us, because we know how powerful Anfield can be when it is best. And that's when the players are at their best and the fans are at their best.

"And we know that we've been below par. So that makes the fans then below par, because we've not given them anything to shout about. We have to give them something to shout about."

