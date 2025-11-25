Sheffield Wednesday given permission by EFL to make signing with three buyers in takeover frame

Sheffield Wednesday have been given special dispensation by the EFL to sign another player, despite them being in administration and under a league-imposed transfer embargo.

Former Leeds United defender Liam Cooper signed at Hillsborough last week, despite interest from elsewhere, and Sky Sports News has now been told that Wednesday's administrators have been authorised to bring in a second new recruit.

This is because there are six injured players in the squad and the prospect of a number of other players leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations in the next few weeks.

Former Millwall, Sunderland and Middlesbrough forward Duncan Watmore and ex-Burnley, Southampton and Birmingham winger Nathan Redmond have been training with Wednesday with a view to potentially signing, but no deal has yet been advanced with either free agent.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News has been told there are credible offers already on the table from three separate buyers who want to take over at Hillsborough.

The administrators from Begbies Traynor have given extra time for two further interested parties to finalise a bid, before they close the market.

It is hoped that by the end of next week, the administrators will be in a position to grant preferred-bidder status to one potential buyer, who they feel offers the best proposition to take Wednesday forward and offer long-term stability.

Wednesday were deducted 12 points after being placed into administration in October and sit bottom of the Championship, 17 points from safety.

Wednesday's nightmare six months

June 3: The club and owner Dejphon Chansiri charged with breaching EFL regulations regarding payment obligations.

June 18: EFL imposes three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between July 1 2024 and June 30 2025.

June 26: In a statement on the club's official website, Chansiri said he was willing to sell the club.

June 27: Another embargo imposed on the club, relating to payments owed to HMRC.

June 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 17: Josh Windass and Michael Smith leave the club by mutual consent.

July 29: Danny Röhl leaves role as manager by mutual consent. The club were forced to close the 9,255-capacity North Stand at Hillsborough after Sheffield City Council issued a Prohibition Notice following a meeting with the local Safety Advisory Group.

July 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 31: Röhl's assistant Henrik Pedersen signs a three-year deal to become the club's new manager.

August 6: The EFL releases a statement explaining their stance on the situation. "We are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value - ending the current uncertainty and impasse."

August 8: Transfer embargoes lifted after outstanding payments settled, but fee restriction remains in place.

August 10: The Owls lose 2-1 to Leicester in their Championship opener at the King Power Stadium.

August 13: Prohibition Notice on North Stand lifted after "necessary professional safety assurances."

September 4: Wednesday fans launch protest against Chansiri outside Thai embassy in London.

September 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

October 4: Wednesday lose 5-0 at home to Coventry. Kick-off delayed after group of fans run onto the Hillsborough pitch in protest against Chansiri.

October 14: Players and staff receive outstanding wages from September.

October 16: News emerges of imminent winding-up petition over £1m owed to HMRC.

October 22: Wednesday fans boycott home game against Middlesbrough. No official attendance figure released.

October 24: Wednesday file for administration and receive 12-point deduction from the EFL.