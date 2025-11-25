Harry Kane: Arsenal don't fear former Spurs striker ahead of Bayern Munich showdown, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta insists Harry Kane holds no fear for Arsenal and says his players will be prepared for the task of keeping him quiet when they host Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Kane faces the Gunners having scored an incredible 109 goals in 114 appearances for Bayern following his move from Spurs in 2023, a total which includes 24 in 18 games this season.

The 32-year-old has an outstanding record against Arsenal having scored 15 goals in 21 career appearances.

His penalty on his last visit, in the Champions League quarter-final with Bayern in 2024, was his sixth goal in 10 games at the Emirates Stadium. No opposition player has scored more at the ground.

Kane's goalscoring form has hit new heights this season but Arteta was bullish when asked if he fears the former Spurs striker.

"I wouldn't use that word," he told a pre-match press conference. "I admire what he has done and what he continues to do.

"That level of consistency, especially, demanding to score goals at the level with his country, with any team he's been involved with, is incredible, so big credit to him."

Wednesday's game pits the top two in the Champions League league phase against each other, with Arsenal and Bayern having won all four of their games so far.

Kane: Facing Arsenal isn't the same but I want to win at the Emirates

Kane admitted that facing Arsenal isn't the same since he completed the move to Bayern, however, the England captain remains eager to win at the Emirates.

"With Tottenham, it was always one of the biggest games of the season against Arsenal," Kane said.

"I have friends who are fans of both teams. It's not quite the same with Bayern as we don't always play against each other - we got an important win against them in the quarter-finals two years ago. I've scored a lot of goals here in this stadium - but haven't won many games. I hope we can change that."

Kane is yet to win at the Emirates but is ready to take on a different Arsenal challenge.

"They've become more solid, they have more experience - but they play similarly to how they did back then; defensively, their structure is better. They've gained experience in the Champions League, which has made them better and helped them grow. That's why they're in the position they're in right now. It will be a good test for us.

"Arsenal have done well so far in that department [set-pieces]. We've prepared for Arsenal as usual. The best thing will be to not give them any set pieces, to control the game - and we need to defend better than we have recently when we do concede set pieces"

Defender Jurrien Timber admitted stopping Bayern Munich, and specifically Kane, will not be straightforward but insisted Arsenal's team spirit could be key, citing hat-trick hero Eberechi Eze's off-the-ball work in Sunday's north London derby as an example.

"That's not going to be easy of course," he said.

"I think it also comes from the clean sheets we were having, but it is not just about the defenders.

"Look at Eze's performance against Spurs. He scored three goals but defensively he was amazing.

"It's the whole team trying to step up and do a bit more. It's about the whole team taking on the responsibility and stepping up."

On Kane, Timber added: "He's an amazing striker and everyone knows that.

"He's got so many qualities and has been doing it for such a long time. At Bayern, he is also being one of the best players in the world.

"It's going to be a nice challenge for us as a team and as defenders to stop him tomorrow."

Arsenal are confident of having Martin Odegaard available again following a knee injury against Bayern, while Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are in contention to start having been named as substitutes against Spurs.

Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are not expected to be available but could return to contention for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.