Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal captain avoids ban for start of nation's 2026 World Cup campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to avoid a ban for the start of Portugal's World Cup campaign despite his red card against the Republic of Ireland.

A FIFA disciplinary committee has imposed a three-match ban, but the final two games are suspended for one year provided there is no similar infringement during the probation period.

Ronaldo was shown a red card after appearing to swing an elbow at Ireland defender Dara O'Shea during a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

He has already served the one-match suspension, in Portugal's final qualifier against Armenia.

Should Ronaldo commit another offence of a similar nature, the two matches will be automatically activated for the next official matches for the Portugal national team, which are set to be the opening two World Cup group games.

A FIFA statement said: "In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team.

"This is without prejudice to any additional sanctions imposed for the new infringement. The three-match suspension is subject to appeal to the FIFA Appeal Committee."

More to follow…



This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.



Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.



Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.



Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.