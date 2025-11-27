Arne Slot: Liverpool boss considers making changes as he calls for Reds to 'fight on'

Arne Slot has vowed Liverpool will "fight on" despite enduring the club's worst run of form for 71 years and admits he is considering making changes for Sunday's game at West Ham.

The Premier League champions suffered their ninth loss in 12 games with Wednesday's harrowing 4-1 defeat to PSV at Anfield in the Champions League, their poorest run of results since 1954.

Liverpool have also lost three consecutive games by a margin of three-plus goals for the first time since December 1953 and head to West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, with pressure mounting on the manager.

But reports suggest Liverpool's hierarchy plan to stick with Slot after he led the club to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Asked if Slot had spoken to his bosses at Liverpool about his future, he replied: "We've had the same conversations we've had since I am here. We fight on. We will try to improve.

"You try to find the answers of what is needed to win a game of football but in the end it is about doing what this club is about. We have to keep fighting, fight together.

"But it would also be nice if we rewarded ourselves in the moments we play well. People are focused correctly on the parts where we don't play well.

"Every small mistake immediately leads to us conceding a goal and this is a very bad cocktail to have."

Much of the scrutiny on Liverpool's players has been on Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's declining form with both below their best this season. Van Dijk's fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate has hardly been helping his defensive partner either with some very shaky performances.

Slot admitted some of his fringe players like Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo could come into his thinking on Sunday when they travel to West Ham.

He said: "They train with us every single day and they can prove themselves in those moments. It is always that balance of if you don't change, people think you should change more. There was a period of this season where we lost and I made a couple changes and people complained.

"I consider it, but I cannot tell you the end product of that consideration for Sunday...yet."

Alisson expected to return, Wirtz may train on Saturday

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is expected to return against West Ham on Sunday.

Alisson, who started against Nottingham Forest on Saturday after nearly two months out injured, was a late withdrawal from Wednesday's game against PSV due to illness.

Slot said Alisson trained with his team-mates on Thursday and is set to be back in goal for the trip to West Ham in the Premier League.

Hugo Ekitike was forced off with an injury in the defeat to PSV and, although Slot says it is not expected to be a big issue, the forward is not certain to be fit for Sunday's game.

Slot added that Florian Wirtz could return to training on Saturday after missing the last two games through injury ahead of his final day of rehab on Friday.

Frank backs 'unbelievable' Slot to come good

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank thinks Slot will "1,000 per cent" get Liverpool out of their slump in form.

He said: "Arne is clearly an unbelievable coach, what he did with Feyenoord and how he stepped into Liverpool - incredible.

"He will 1,000 per cent find a way out of that.

"I don't know him personally, but he will stay calm, him and his coaching staff will find a solution and they will go again."