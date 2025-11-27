Chelsea vs Arsenal: Enzo Maresca must come up with answers to key questions to pass toughest test

Chelsea host Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as the Gunners' nearest challengers in the early Premier League standings. This will be the Blues' toughest examination yet - and there are intriguing questions for head coach Enzo Maresca to answer…

How do you break down the Premier League's best defence?

Chelsea have scored 41 goals in 19 games this term - only Arsenal can better that total across all competitions among Premier League teams.

Yet, how Maresca sets up his attack this weekend and who he selects to start feels like a crucial call, given the Gunners' extraordinary defensive quality.

Cole Palmer should be back available. But can he really be deployed from the start after only just returning from the groin injury - and subsequent broken toe - which has disrupted the start to his season?

That could mean Joao Pedro is again No 10 but the frontline striker ahead of him has been an issue, with just one goal coming from Chelsea's starting No 9 in the league this season - whether that is Liam Delap, Marc Guiu or Joao Pedro.

Maresca used Pedro Neto as a false nine to good effect against Barcelona on Tuesday, although Delap's first Champions League goal off the bench could give him the boost he needs before leading the line against Arsenal.

The other attacking decision which will be on the minds of Chelsea supporters is whether Estevao starts.

Estevao started against Barcelona and starred, smashing in a stunning goal. But Maresca has been cautious with the 18-year-old's game time, picking and choosing opponents. Estevao hasn't been given back-to-back starts since August.

Is now the time to trust the teen to go again?

Blues fans will be desperate to see him from the off at the Bridge, which would require Neto switching to the left and Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens - who began there at Burnley - on the bench.

How do you stop fit-again Odegaard and Arsenal's threat?

As noted above, Arsenal not only have incredible defensive numbers, they have also scored more goals than any other Premier League side this season, too.

After Marc Cucurella shutdown Lamine Yamal his one-on-one battle with Bukayo Saka looks set to be another box office hit. But Saka could be supported by returning Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and that will give Chelsea fans unwanted flashbacks.

The Norwegian teed up both Arsenal goals scored against Chelsea last season, crossing for Gabriel Martinelli to score at the Bridge and sending in a corner for Mikel Merino's winner at the Emirates. He has seven goal involvements to his name against Chelsea - his best return against any Premier League opponent.

If the Arsenal skipper isn't 100 per cent ready to start, the in-form Eberechi Eze will go again, aiming to build on his north London derby hat-trick and assist against Bayern Munich. The depth at the Gunners' disposal is daunting.

Enzo Fernandez - set to move back into a deeper role, with captain Reece James going to right-back - will have a key task helping out on that left side. Meanwhile, Fernandez's midfield partner Moises Caicedo will do battle with Declan Rice.

With Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres pushing to complete their own returns from injury in time for this derby, Arsenal's threat could be multifaceted and tricky to contain.

After 12 matches in a row without naming the same starting centre-back pairing, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana may well have the opportunity to show they can be the first-choice duo at the heart of Chelsea's defence.

How do you stop the set-piece goals?

No Gabriel? No problem. Arsenal's free-kick and corner threat remains. Bayern Munich were the latest side to come undone by Arsenal's set-piece prowess, with Jurrien Timber breaking the deadlock in their Champions League tie on Wednesday with a header from a corner.

Of course, Arsenal score plenty from open play too, but Maresca will surely be plotting defensive set-ups for dead-ball situations to repel one of the Gunners' big strengths.

He may spend some time looking at his own attacking routines - Chelsea rank fourth for scoring from set-pieces this season, having netted from a short corner against Barcelona themselves on Tuesday.

Can you deliver (another) statement win?

Image: Liam Delap scores Chelsea's third goal against Barcelona

Beating Barcelona 3-0 is a big result. So, is seeing off the defending Premier League champions 2-1. Add in a 3-0 victory over the European title holders in the Club World Cup final and Enzo Maresca might wonder if he doesn't already deserve more credit for delivering in big games.

But every game is a big one if you're at Chelsea and have to be in the conversation for big honours.

This also feels like a crucial game in terms of the momentum of the Premier League title race. Can Chelsea close the gap on Arsenal - or will they be shown to not be at the level of a serious contender?

Chelsea have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten on their last six trips to Stamford Bridge.

If Maresca can find a way to pass the Arsenal test and deliver a win for Chelsea it would shift the narrative - and expectations.