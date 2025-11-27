Man Utd: Paul Scholes explains what Ruben Amorim needs in midfield amid Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson links

"I see the ideal Manchester United midfielder as being able to do everything."

The words of former Old Trafford metronome, Paul Scholes.

United's midfield remains a problem. Ruben Amorim's system continues to be drawn into question, a set-up with its frailties further scrutinised as a result of an insistence on leaving two players anchoring in the middle of the park.

Whether it be personnel or instruction, United's inability to consistently control games continues to cost them.

In a test of Amorim's system against 10-man Everton on Monday night, United had very few answers. Instead, Amorim's rare unbeaten run of five matches fell to a dismal end as United were outplayed, outfought and outthought.

With 718 appearances for United, 155 goals and a trophy haul to rival most English football clubs, very few have taken to the Old Trafford midfield like Scholes once did.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's match against Everton in the Premier League.

As he sat in central London, given an opportunity to mull over the past ahead of a live event for his podcast, The Good the Bad, The Ugly, being asked "What makes a Manchester United midfielder?", the proverbial gears began to turn.

"It's a little bit different when I played because you hear these number 6s, number 8s, number 10s, I suppose, come into that midfield role as well," Scholes says.

"You can attack, you can defend, you can be part of everything. That's your job as a midfield player for Manchester United."

Scholes did it all in the middle of the park. He partnered the greats in a traditional 4-4-2, spent a spell as a shadow striker and in the latter days, relied on a superior reading of the game to drop into a deeper role.

Image: Scholes is third on Man Utd's all-time appearance list

While his career spanned over nearly two decades, it was an era that rarely referred to the number like today, instead, characteristics and traits defined your position.

"I go back to Brian Robson, Roy Keane, Nicky Butts, [they] are capable of doing everything," Scholes says, reeling off names cast into United's successes of the past.

"You have to be capable of doing that. The game's changed. There's a holding midfield player, there's maybe two attacking midfield players."

Perhaps United's issue is that the club lack the all-rounders Scholes is eulogising about. Have the discernible roles harmed United's midfield? Or will United be able to find a happy medium?

"I think it [the Man Utd midfield] has got better. Casemiro's been really good this season.

"Are you going to win the league with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in a central midfield partnership? I'm not too sure, it still seems a little bit away from that. But on the whole, the midfield has looked a little bit better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Saturday Social panel debate whether Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo should stay or go in the January transfer window

But while marginal improvements are evident, United's midfield seemingly feels aeons away from what it needs to be to close the proverbial gap on the league challengers. Is the answer closer to home?

Kobbie Mainoo emerged as a key player for Erik ten Hag when he made his debut in 2023. That 'Everton debut' that fans reminisce about didn't see him deployed as a No 10, nor as a No 8. Instead, an 18-year-old Mainoo was United's deepest midfielder when he impressed.

An England debut followed in the summer, where at the 2024 European Championship, England's performances improved when Mainoo started alongside Rice as a No 8 as the competition drew on.

Mainoo started the Euro final for England but just two camps later, found himself hurled into the shadows as Rice's partner gained new suitors. Now 20, Mainoo is now on the periphery of United's first team plans, yet to start a Premier League game this season. It's the apparent stunting of a talent that hits Scholes personally.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim speaking in August about Kobbie Mainoo transfer rumours

"Kobbie Mainoo came on the other night [against Everton], he needs games of football, it looks like he was a little bit off the pace of the night because he's not played. You could expect that.

"One of the most disappointing things for me is Kobbie Mainoo not being involved in this Manchester United team," Scholes admits.

"We saw how good he was 18 months, two years ago, and for some reason it's not quite happened for him. The manager doesn't seem to quite fancy him, but we all know the qualities he has.

"But the manager's just for some reason preferring somebody else, and that's something he has to deal with.

"I think he's dealt with it quite well at this minute, but at some point, he will get frustrated.

"As I'm frustrated with watching Manchester United at times as well, and especially with Kobbie Mainoo, because home-grown talent, we don't have many of them anymore, and we want him in our team.

"He [Amorim] possibly doesn't trust him physically at the minute. Casemiro isn't the most physical, but he's streetwise. He knows the position, he's done it for so many years in a great Real Madrid team, so he's got that experience.

"Kobbie hasn't quite got that experience yet. I think Kobbie, if he's going to play, he needs to play in a midfield three, really. Manchester United don't do that."

"They've got a midfield two with two 10s. So, for him to get one of those positions is something he's got to work his way into doing now. Maybe you need two Bruno Fernandes.

"You need a Bruno Fernandes to be the playmaker, and one to be a No 10 as well. I think Kobbie Mainoo is more than capable of being that playmaker, next to a Casemiro or a [Manuel] Ugarte.

"I think he's clever enough in possession, but for some reason the manager doesn't seem to think he's the answer at the minute."

Image: Goalscorers Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes celebrate at Old Trafford

Unfortunately, United don't have two Fernandeses. Much to the delight of Premier League officials. So United's problems remain. How have United both unsuccessfully and to some avail solved their conundrums in the past? A flashy new toy, a transfer for fans to enjoy for as long as they feel they are performing.

Sky Sports News have reported that United are prioritising a new midfielder next summer, with Brighton's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton three players admired at Old Trafford and continue to monitor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Adam Wharton's best bits for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season.

So if given the choice, who would one of United's most esteemed performers choose as the club's midfield saviour?

"I think all three of them are really good players. Baleba is very young, but they're all quite young, aren't they?

"But Baleba is very young. Quality-wise, is he quite there? I think he's almost in a Caicedo type of way.

"He's done really well at Chelsea, don't get me wrong, but is that the type of player Manchester United need? I'm not sure.

"Adam Wharton is, again, a really good player. Can he get around the pitch? Old Trafford's a big pitch. It's a really big pitch to get around, and you need to have some physicality. You need to have legs in that position.

"I'd say, going off the England form, this has surprised me more than anything is Elliot Anderson. I really liked him when he was at Newcastle, but I thought he was more of an attacking player, maybe play the 8 or 10. I don't like saying numbers, but he looks more of an 8 or 10.

"He's come into that role for England and looks very accomplished, very stylish. Keeps the ball really well, will pass it forward as well. I'd like to see all three of them.

"I'd probably say I'd go Wharton. I still don't think they're any of the Manchester United style midfield players, they're more the style of football these days.

"I just think Wharton's got a little bit more quality. That's tough saying that. I think he's got more quality than Baleba.

"Baleba's got more legs, so that evens itself out a little bit. It's close between Elliot Anderson and Wharton. I'd just pick Wharton."

Hypotheticals were something Scholes rarely dealt in as a player. A fully functioning midfield was part of the furniture for many years at Old Trafford. Unfortunately for him, his ideal United midfield man remains just an if, but and a maybe.

One thing is for certain, though, United will continue the season, waiting for the midfielder that "can do everything".