Aston Villa vs Young Boys: Away fans clash with police during Europa League match at Villa Park

Aston Villa's home Europa League clash against BSC Young Boys was temporarily halted as away fans clashed with police at Villa Park.

Objects were thrown towards forward Donyell Malen, the scorer of Villa's first goal, with Morgan Rogers also appearing to be hit.

The unrest continued following Villa's second goal, with more items being thrown at Malen.

Image: Aston Villa players spoke with the referee after Malen was hit by an object thrown from the Young Boys fans

Young Boys captain Loris Benito went over to supporters to try and calm the situation, but the unrest heightened as fans collided with police officers at the scene, with punches and seats being thrown.

Some of the fans were ejected as the game resumed several minutes after the second goal had been scored.

'Unsavoury scenes at Villa Park'

Image: Donyell Malen was struck by objects following his first goal

Sky Sports’ Rob Jones at Villa Park:

“For the first 40 minutes of the game it was pretty good natured. The Young Boys fans were making a good noise. There was plenty of energy but the mood on that side of the stadium changed when Aston Villa scored their opening goal.

“Donyell Malen scored and then ran across towards the Young Boys fans but not in an antagonistic way. He wasn’t that near but as he ran to that side of the ground a host of things were thrown from the visiting supporters and one of them clearly hit Malen on the head.

“He finished the half after scoring a second goal with a clear cut on his head which had drawn blood.

“He scored the second goal and ran towards the same side of the ground but nowhere near the Young Boys supporters. They tried their best to throw something but he was too far away.

Image: Malen was seen sporting a cut on his head following the celebrations for his first goal

“After that happened it became a lot more heated between the stewards inside the ground and the Young Boys fans. Initially it was plastic cups being thrown but after that there were at least two or three pale blue seats that were thrown by Young Boys supporters.

“After that there was a delay in the game as the stewards came together with the supporters who were at the right of the front of that stand and two or three supporters were ejected.

“It was pretty unsavoury, the scenes we saw.”