Scottish Premiership: Can Celtic overtake Hearts at summit as Rangers look for goals? Will Kilmarnock and St Mirren find wins?
Celtic host Dundee; Rangers are away to Dundee United; Hearts face Kilmarnock; St Mirren go to Aberdeen; Falkirk take on Motherwell; Hearts are two points ahead of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership - they meet at Parkhead on Sunday, live on Sky Sports
Monday 1 December 2025 13:24, UK
Will Martin O'Neill take Celtic top of the Premiership before saying goodbye to Celtic, and can Danny Röhl get more from his Rangers' front line?
Derek McInnes is desperate for Hearts to stay top, while both Kilmarnock and St Mirren know their dismal runs need to end before a real relegation battle begins.
After an entertaining weekend card, there are five games to look forward to in midweek.
- Scottish Premiership games coming up live on Sky Sports
- Got Sky? Watch now on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
We take a look at the talking points.
O'Neill's final farewell?
After his shock return to Celtic, it is now the long farewell for Martin O'Neill.
The 73-year-old remains in charge for the home game against Dundee as the club finalises a deal for Wilfried Nancy to become the club's next permanent manager.
O'Neill has a perfect domestic record with four Premiership wins and a League Cup semi-final win against Rangers.
Another win on Wednesday would see them top the table with a game in hand, if Hearts slip up against Dundee United.
Should he remain in charge a little bit longer, given the impact he has made in five short weeks?
Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate were struggling for form earlier this season, but now appear to be returning to their best.
O'Neill has also given fringe players like Auston Trusty, Callum Osmand and Johnny Kenny a chance, and they have repaid him.
After Sunday's win at Hibs, O'Neill told Sky Sports: "There's been a response. Some of the players can really, really play this game,"
"They just lost a bit of confidence.
"Half the team wouldn't have known who I was. They're thinking, this gentleman has arrived, quite old, grey hair. Who is he? And has Father Christmas come early? But it's reinvigorated me, being around young people.
"I often thought that, you know, if you can praise the players well, they'll accept a little bit of criticism, even in this day and age."
Can Röhl get more from his inherited Rangers squad?
"I support them, I will help them, I have to lift them."
Rangers head coach Danny Röhl knows he has to back his players, despite their goalless draw with Falkirk. But there is no doubt he will be desperate for the January transfer window to add some much-needed firepower.
He made changes to his frontline, but Bairns goalkeeper Scott Bain was barely tested at Ibrox.
Oliver Antman, Thelo Aasgaard and Bojan Miovski, who all joined in the summer, were ineffective. Nedim Bajrami did little to prove his worth on just his second start of the season.
Djeidi Gassama probably had their best chance, but was still far from convincing and £10m addition Youssef Chermiti was out injured again.
They are away to Dundee United on Wednesday night. Only a win will guarantee they remain fourth in the Scottish Premiership.
James Tavernier's late goal denied United a rare win at Ibrox back in October - Jim Goodwin's side will be looking for revenge as they also try to halt a four-game winless run in the league.
Will Hearts return to winning ways to pile more misery on Kilmarnock?
Derek McInnes was confident he would get a reaction from his Hearts players after Aberdeen ended their unbeaten Premiership start. Instead, they struggled at Motherwell.
Fir Park is a tough place to go, but the Jambos were nowhere near the level they have reached in previous games this season.
After their blistering start under McInnes had some tipping them for the title, it is now just one win in five and failure to beat struggling Kilmarnock on Wednesday could see them surrender top spot to Celtic ahead of their trip to Parkhead on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Stuart Kettlewell takes Killie to Tynecastle Park looking for their first league win since October 4 after halting their six-game losing run with a 1-1 draw against Dundee United last time out.
Can tough love see St Mirren return to winning ways?
"You can't continue to put an arm around everyone; sometimes you need the truth.
"And the truth is, we're fighting for our lives."
Stephen Robinson pulled no punches after St Mirren's 3-1 defeat to Dundee left them 11th in the Scottish Premiership.
The Buddies are winless in their last seven league games ahead of their midweek trip to face a resurgent Aberdeen.
Jimmy Thelin's switch to a 3-4-2-1 appears to have done the trick for the Dons after a dismal start to the season, and they have won five of their last seven in the Premiership.
St Mirren have enjoyed more wins against Aberdeen than any other side in recent seasons, but it was the Pittodrie side who took the points in the first meeting of this season.
Will Motherwell continue to split Old Firm?
Hearts may be top for now, but it is Motherwell who are splitting the Old Firm after a six-game unbeaten run.
Jens Berthel Askou has the Premiership's current top scorer in his ranks - Tawanda Maswanhise has scored eight goals so far. On Saturday, he scored against Hearts, only for it to be ruled out.
They head to Falkirk looking to remain above Rangers, but the Bairns will pose a real challenge given they have lost just once at home in the league this season.
John McGlynn's side are unbeaten in four as they continue to impress on their top-flight return.