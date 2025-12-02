Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham: Cristian Romero's double rescues point for Spurs to ease pressure on Thomas Frank

Cristian Romero's last-gasp overhead kick rescued Tottenham, who twice fell behind, a dramatic point with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle to help ease the pressure on boss Thomas Frank.

In what was a frantic finale at St James' Park, Anthony Gordon's controversial penalty (86) looked to be condemning Spurs to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

However, Romero (78), who had earlier cancelled out Bruno Guimaraes' opener (71), popped up with his second equaliser of the night in stoppage time (90+5).

His scuffed overhead kick, just Spurs' second shot on target of the night, trickled through a crowded penalty area and past Aaron Ramsdale to seal a share of the spoils, which quietens the unrest at Tottenham down for now.

"The performance showed fantastic mentality and character," Spurs boss Frank told Sky Sports.

"Every team needs that. It is fair to say it has been a tough week, fourth game in 10 days, third away game. St James' Park is always a difficult place to come. Last 60 minutes I am very happy with that performance overall. The ability to react to setbacks was great."

He added: "We suffered the first 25 minutes. Sometimes you need to suffer, after that we were very brave, calm on the ball going forward. There's a lot to love about the performance."

Player ratings: Newcastle: Ramsdale (6), Livramento (7), Thiaw (7), Burn (6), Hall (7), Joelinton (7), Tonali (6), Miley (7), Murphy (6), Woltemade (7), Barnes (7).



Subs: Bruno Guimaraes (8), Gordon (7), Elanga (6), Schar (n/a).



Tottenham: Vicario (7), Porro (6), Danso (7), Romero (8), Udogie (7), Sarr (6), Bentancur (6), Bergvall (8), Johnson (6), Kolo Muani (6), Kudus (7).



Subs: Simons (n/a), Richarlison (n/a), Tel (n/a), Gray (n/a), Odobert (n/a).



Player of the Match: Cristian Romero.

Romero to the rescue!

Newcastle started quickly and controlled the first half, enjoying the better chances, but it wasn't until the 71st minute that they broke the deadlock.

Spurs had frustrated the hosts and Howe was forced into bringing his captain Guimaraes, who started on the bench, into the action, and he found the breakthrough for his side. Gordon's cross was flicked into the path of Guimaraes, who hit a brilliant finish into the bottom corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bruno Guimaraes hits Newcastle in front against Spurs in their Premier League match at St James' Park!

Following a triple substitution, with Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Xavi Simons introduced, Spurs suddenly levelled seven minutes later when Kudus' cross was flicked home by the head of the diving Romero.

A chaotic final 10 minutes saw Newcastle awarded a penalty after VAR intervention when Rodrigo Bentancur grappled with Dan Burn at the back post from a corner and Gordon made no mistake from the spot to fire Newcastle back in front in the 86th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Gordon scores from the spot as Newcastle regain the advantage!

The drama wasn't over, however, when Aaron Ramsdale's punch from a Spurs corner reached Romero and the skipper's acrobatic effort bounced through the box and into the bottom corner at the death.

Romero: I train with Messi - my second goal was beautiful! Tottenham captain Cristian Romero speaking to Sky Sports:



"It's very important. In the last three or four games, the team knows it's not been good enough. Today, the mentality to play like this altogether it's a difficult time, but especially in this game, I love the mentality.



On his overhead kick, he added: "I train every day with Leo Messi in the national team and I watch him. It's a beautiful goal."

'Spurs showed real character'

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp thought Frank's side showed real character in batting back for a draw at St James' Park, singling out Romero's leadership.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristian Romero header brings Spurs level at Newcastle

"Spurs showed tremendous character because it hasn't been going their way," he told Sky Sports.

"They weren't perfect by any stretch but they had a captain and a leader who grabbed that game by the scruff of the neck. Two great goals, certainly the first one was a world-class diving header, the second one a shinaldo!

"It was exactly what Spurs needed. They got back into the game and showed real character.

"It was always going to be difficult at Newcastle, especially the way Eddie Howe's side played at Everton. They had to fight, they had to show some character and they had to show some desire. Romer came to the fore.

"Spurs now have something to build on, but there's no point in producing battling display like that and then not show up against Brentford. They now have to go on the front foot a bit more. If Frank wants to get more of a bond with the Spurs fans, they need to see some attacking football.

"But it is a good result. It will just dampen the noise around the manager but they have to capitalise against Brentford at the weekend."

Frank: It's never a penalty Spurs boss Frank criticised the decision to award Newcastle a penalty after Bentancur tangled with Burn in the penalty area.



"It was an absolute mistake from the VAR. The ref did good to do the ref call and they encourage the refereeing call on the pitch.



"For me that is never a penalty, there are ten of those a game."

Howe: We weren't at our best

Newcastle boss Howe admitted Newcastle were not at their best against Tottenham.

Howe told Sky Sports: "I don't think it was us at our best today but we battled into a position we wanted with a few minutes left and we just couldn't defend that corner at the end.

"We are disappointed with the first goal, it was a standard cross and we haven't defended it well enough.

"Second one, we didn't deal with the first contact then didn't stop the overhead kick. Somehow it went in. It's a painful one for us to take. A disappointing feeling having worked so hard.

"Bruno's goal was an outstanding finish. He made a difference, his energy and enthusiasm and passion is always stand out for us. He made a big difference."

On the penalty award: "The big thing is the defender doesn't look at the ball at all, he's just looking at Dan. It's probably the right call."

Story of the match in stats...

