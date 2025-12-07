WSL FREE STREAMS: Watch Man Utd vs West Ham, Spurs vs Aston Villa and London City Lionesses vs Brighton

Man Utd vs West Ham - watch build-up from 11am; kick-off 12pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream | Man Utd vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa - kick-off 12pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream | Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

London City Lionesses vs Brighton - kick-off 12pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream | London City Lionesses vs Brighton

Leicester City vs Man City - watch live on Sky Sports Football; build-up from 11am, kick-off 12pm

Got Sky? Watch the WSL on the Sky Sports app 📱

Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺

Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Sky Sports has begun a new five-year partnership with the WSL, showing 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season. Sky Sports will show 118 live games, including 78 exclusively.

From this season, most Women's Super League matches will kick off at 12pm on Sundays - subject to stadium availability - giving fans a regular and accessible viewing window.

Sky Sports will broadcast matches concurrently across channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app, offering greater choice and visibility.

The Sky Sports app also makes it easier than ever to follow the action on mobile with vertical video highlights, match centres packed with scores and stats available for FREE to all fans, plus live streams for Sky Sports customers.

Free-to-watch match highlights from EVERY WSL game will continue to be served up on the Sky Sports website and App.