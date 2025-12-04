Celtic: Wilfried Nancy has massive shoes to fill after Martin O'Neill's interim spell, says Chris Sutton | 'January window will decide the title'

A new era is underway at Celtic after they named Wilfried Nancy as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 48-year-old arrived from MLS side Columbus Crew - where he won the MLS Cup and the Leagues Cup - to become Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor, after he quit Parkhead for a second time in October.

Nancy's first match will be against Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - with the Frenchman taking over from interim boss Martin O'Neill, who won every league game in charge during an eventful five weeks.

That clash against Hearts is the first of three key fixtures within a week, with Celtic then hosting Roma in the Europa League next Thursday, before they take on St Mirren in the League Cup final at Hampden Park next Sunday.

It is set to be a real baptism of fire for the Frenchman, who has already met with O'Neill as the reigns were handed over. Here's what former Celtic player Chris Sutton makes of it all...

'Pressure is on Nancy from the start'

Image: Martin O'Neill drew Celtic level on points with league leaders Hearts with a game in hand, despite an eight-point deficit when he arrived

"I think he [Nancy] will have his own idea and philosophy and a way of playing," said the Sky Sports pundit. "However, I think he would have been foolish not to pick Martin O'Neill's brains on how he sees this current squad. I know Martin is on record as saying he thinks there needs to be additions in January, and I would certainly agree with that.

"Wilfred Nancy will be his own man, but it is right that he had that conversation with Martin O'Neill and was picking his brains.

Image: Columbus Crew played front-footed, possession-based football under Wilfried Nancy

"The pressure is on from the start. He has to hit the ground running; everybody knows that. I think Martin's shoes are massive shoes to fill.

"Celtic fans can look at Hearts and Rangers, but Celtic have got a really tricky run of fixtures coming up. There's a massive game against Hearts on Sunday, which I cannot wait for, and then Roma in the Europa League, plus the League Cup final. It is a massive 10 days for Wilfried Nancy.

Celtic's upcoming fixtures Hearts (H) - Scottish Premiership - Sunday - live on Sky

Roma (H) - Europa League - December 11

St Mirren (N) - League Cup final - December 14

Dundee Utd (A) - Scottish Premiership - December 17 - live on Sky

Aberdeen (H) - Scottish Premiership - December 21

Livingston (A) - Scottish Premiership - December 27 - live on Sky

"The difficulty he's going to have is taking over a team which has found a way to win games, but he will have his way of playing, his style of football, which he wants to implement. However, Celtic have got seven games until the new year in a short space of time, three games a week.

"So, it's going to be really difficult for Wilfried Nancy to get on the training ground and work and implement his ideas, which is going to be fascinating.

"He'll have his own way of playing, but would you really want to change things too much of what has worked for Martin O'Neill and his team in recent weeks? That's Wilfried Nancy's dilemma."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How key is the January window?

"I think it's everything. I think the team out of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts that has the best January in terms of bringing transfers in wins the Scottish Premiership."

What must Nancy win to make this season a success?

Image: Wilfried Nancy faces three games in three competitions in the space of one week

"Have you been to Glasgow? He needs to win the lot! The truth is, Martin O'Neill has done so well, that expectation will have grown.

"If I was a Celtic fan before Martin O'Neill came in, and all the issues at the start of the season, I would have just taken winning the Scottish Premiership.

O'Neill's results as Celtic interim manager Celtic 4-0 Falkirk - Scottish Premiership

Celtic 3-1 Rangers - League Cup

Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic - Europa League

Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock - Scottish Premiership

St Mirren 0-1 Celtic - Scottish Premiership

Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic - Europa League

Hibernian 1-2 Celtic - Scottish Premiership

Celtic 1-0 Dundee - Scottish Premiership

"Now, because of the team's improvement, I think Celtic fans will be thinking, 'why not the treble and progress in Europe?' That was the big thing this season, progress in Europe. The club haven't seen that.

"Wilfried Nancy knows what he's coming into. It's a really difficult job. It's a lovely job when things are going well, but aren't all jobs."