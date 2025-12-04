Celtic: Wilfried Nancy has massive shoes to fill after Martin O'Neill's interim spell, says Chris Sutton | 'January window will decide the title'
Wilfried Nancy was appointed Celtic's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal; the 48-year-old arrived from Columbus Crew and takes over from Martin O'Neill who had stepped in as interim boss following Brendan Rodgers' resignation; watch Celtic vs Hearts on Sunday, live on Sky Sports
Friday 5 December 2025 10:36, UK
A new era is underway at Celtic after they named Wilfried Nancy as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 48-year-old arrived from MLS side Columbus Crew - where he won the MLS Cup and the Leagues Cup - to become Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor, after he quit Parkhead for a second time in October.
Nancy's first match will be against Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - with the Frenchman taking over from interim boss Martin O'Neill, who won every league game in charge during an eventful five weeks.
- What can Celtic expect from 'defining' manager Nancy?
- Celtic appoint Nancy as new manager
- Celtic fixtures: Nancy's testing first week revealed
That clash against Hearts is the first of three key fixtures within a week, with Celtic then hosting Roma in the Europa League next Thursday, before they take on St Mirren in the League Cup final at Hampden Park next Sunday.
It is set to be a real baptism of fire for the Frenchman, who has already met with O'Neill as the reigns were handed over. Here's what former Celtic player Chris Sutton makes of it all...
'Pressure is on Nancy from the start'
"I think he [Nancy] will have his own idea and philosophy and a way of playing," said the Sky Sports pundit. "However, I think he would have been foolish not to pick Martin O'Neill's brains on how he sees this current squad. I know Martin is on record as saying he thinks there needs to be additions in January, and I would certainly agree with that.
"Wilfred Nancy will be his own man, but it is right that he had that conversation with Martin O'Neill and was picking his brains.
"The pressure is on from the start. He has to hit the ground running; everybody knows that. I think Martin's shoes are massive shoes to fill.
"Celtic fans can look at Hearts and Rangers, but Celtic have got a really tricky run of fixtures coming up. There's a massive game against Hearts on Sunday, which I cannot wait for, and then Roma in the Europa League, plus the League Cup final. It is a massive 10 days for Wilfried Nancy.
Celtic's upcoming fixtures
- Hearts (H) - Scottish Premiership - Sunday - live on Sky
- Roma (H) - Europa League - December 11
- St Mirren (N) - League Cup final - December 14
- Dundee Utd (A) - Scottish Premiership - December 17 - live on Sky
- Aberdeen (H) - Scottish Premiership - December 21
- Livingston (A) - Scottish Premiership - December 27 - live on Sky
- Scottish Premiership games coming up live on Sky Sports
- Got Sky? Watch now on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
"The difficulty he's going to have is taking over a team which has found a way to win games, but he will have his way of playing, his style of football, which he wants to implement. However, Celtic have got seven games until the new year in a short space of time, three games a week.
"So, it's going to be really difficult for Wilfried Nancy to get on the training ground and work and implement his ideas, which is going to be fascinating.
"He'll have his own way of playing, but would you really want to change things too much of what has worked for Martin O'Neill and his team in recent weeks? That's Wilfried Nancy's dilemma."
How key is the January window?
"I think it's everything. I think the team out of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts that has the best January in terms of bringing transfers in wins the Scottish Premiership."
What must Nancy win to make this season a success?
"Have you been to Glasgow? He needs to win the lot! The truth is, Martin O'Neill has done so well, that expectation will have grown.
"If I was a Celtic fan before Martin O'Neill came in, and all the issues at the start of the season, I would have just taken winning the Scottish Premiership.
O'Neill's results as Celtic interim manager
- Celtic 4-0 Falkirk - Scottish Premiership
- Celtic 3-1 Rangers - League Cup
- Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic - Europa League
- Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock - Scottish Premiership
- St Mirren 0-1 Celtic - Scottish Premiership
- Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic - Europa League
- Hibernian 1-2 Celtic - Scottish Premiership
- Celtic 1-0 Dundee - Scottish Premiership
"Now, because of the team's improvement, I think Celtic fans will be thinking, 'why not the treble and progress in Europe?' That was the big thing this season, progress in Europe. The club haven't seen that.
"Wilfried Nancy knows what he's coming into. It's a really difficult job. It's a lovely job when things are going well, but aren't all jobs."