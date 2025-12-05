2026 World Cup draw: England and Scotland learn group stage opponents for tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico

England have been drawn in a group with Croatia, Panama and Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, while Scotland will face five-time winners Brazil, Morocco and Haiti.

In a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final, England begin their Group L campaign against Croatia on Wednesday June 17, in Dallas or Toronto.

Thomas Tuchel's side then face Ghana on Tuesday June 23, in Toronto or Boston, with their final group game on Saturday June 27, against Panama - a team they also faced at the 2018 World Cup.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scotland have been handed a nostalgic return to the World Cup as they face Brazil and Morocco in Group C - two teams they faced on their last appearance at the tournament in 1998.

Steve Clarke's side open their campaign against Haiti on Saturday June 13 in Boston or New Jersey-New York.

Scotland then take on 2022 semi-finalists Morocco on Friday June 19, in Boston or Philadelphia, with their final group game against Brazil on Wednesday, June 24 in Atlanta or Miami.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The venues and kick-off times will be announced on Saturday, December 6 at 5pm UK time, when FIFA will unveil the full match schedule.

There could be one more home nation at next summer's tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico, with Wales and Northern Ireland aiming to come through the UEFA play-offs in March.

Wales or Northern Ireland would be in Group B with Canada, Switzerland and Qatar.

The Republic of Ireland can also qualify for the 2026 World Cup through the play-offs and could face co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A.

Next year's tournament will be the biggest World Cup ever, with 48 nations taking part - an expansion from 32 - across 104 matches, with 16 cities hosting games.

The tournament opens with co-hosts Mexico against South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11. It is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener as then-hosts South Africa claimed a 1-1 draw.

The 2026 World Cup final will be on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey (MetLife) Stadium.

World Cup draw in full

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Republic of Ireland/Denmark/North Macedonia/Czech Republic

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Wales/Northern Ireland/Italy/Bosnia-Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, Turkey/Romania/Slovakia/Kosovo

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Poland/Ukraine/Sweden/Albania

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq or Bolivia/Suriname

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, DR Congo or Jamaica/New Caledonia

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

World Cup match schedule

FIFA will reveal the match schedule at 5pm UK time on Saturday, December 6, where kick-off times and locations will be unveiled, but the key dates for the tournament have already been confirmed.

Group stage: June 11-27

Round of 32: June 28 to July 3

Round of 16: July 4-7

Quarter-finals: July 9-11

Semi-finals: July 14-15

Third-place play-off ('Bronze final'): July 18

Final: July 19