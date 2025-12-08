Mo Salah: Liverpool forward unlikely to be in squad to face Inter Milan in Champions League after public outburst

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to be included in Liverpool's squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sky Sports News understands a final decision is yet to be made, with the forward training as usual on Monday.

His expected omission comes just two days after he gave an explosive interview following the 3-3 draw with Leeds, claiming he had been "thrown under the bus", had no relationship with boss Arne Slot and that Saturday's clash with Brighton could be his final game at Anfield.

Salah has started on the bench in Liverpool's last three matches, having been a regular starter and talisman for the Reds since he joined the club in 2017. However, his form has dropped off this season, scoring five goals in his 18 appearances.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Salah - who signed a new deal at the end of last season - said: "I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why.

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

"I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."

Asked if his relationship with Arne Slot had broken down, he said: "Yeah, there's no relationship between us. It was a very good relationship and now all of a sudden there is no relationship."

There was also a suggestion that Saturday's match against Brighton at Anfield could be his last for the club - meaning the trip to Inter would be Salah's penultimate Reds appearance - with the 33-year-old joining up with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations next week. He has been linked with a January move to the Saudi Pro League.

"I said to [my family], come to the Brighton game. I don't know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I'm going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen now.

"I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa cup. I don't know what is going to happen when I am there."

Asked if it could be his final game for Liverpool, Salah said: "In football, you never know. I don't accept this situation. I have done so much for this club."

Liverpool boss Slot will speak to the media ahead of the Inter Milan game at 6.45pm (GMT), where Salah's future and their personal relationship will be a focus.

What's next for Salah? Tuesday December 9: Liverpool face Inter in Milan in the Champions League.

Saturday December 13: Brighton travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in the Premier League.

Monday December 15: Salah due to travel to AFCON with Egypt.

Thursday January 1: Transfer window opens until February 2.

Analysis from Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

"Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool a decision to make after revealing he no longer has a relationship with Arne Slot. It is difficult to see a path forward for both star player and head coach now. Whatever happens next, it will be seismic for Liverpool.

"Salah chose to speak out, in a season when he has been largely silent, to deliver a message about his own future at a moment of weakness for Slot, who failed to take the seven points Jamie Carragher said he needed to save his job against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds.

"Significantly, Slot was the only colleague Salah mentioned by name. Intentional or not, he has made it 'me vs him'. Although, Salah might argue Slot did that himself by forcing him to watch from the bench as Liverpool twice blew a lead at Elland Road.

"One inarguable takeaway from Salah's bombshell interview is that he just wants to play football again, whether that can happen at Liverpool is unclear. Next Saturday's game against Brighton, his last before going to AFCON, could feasibly be his Anfield farewell.

"After this, it's hard to see a world in which he plays next week."

