FREE STREAM: Liverpool boss Arne Slot to face Mo Salah questions in first press conference since explosive interview
Arne Slot speaks at 6.45pm UK and Ireland time ahead of Inter Milan vs Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday; Reds boss set to face questions over future of Mohamed Salah following forward's bombshell interview on Saturday, where he claimed he had been "thrown under the bus"
Monday 8 December 2025 16:57, UK
Liverpool boss Arne Slot will speak for the first time since Mohamed Salah's explosive interview over the weekend, as he cast doubt over his future at the club and said his relationship with the head coach had broken down.
Salah was left out of Liverpool's squad for Tuesday's Champions League game at Inter after he claimed someone at the club had "thrown him under the bus".
The Premier League champions have decided a brief period away from selection is in the best interests of everyone at the club, including Salah, who has been on the bench for the last three games.
The 33-year-old trained on Monday ahead of the trip to Milan, but did not travel with the rest of the squad.
Liverpool host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday in a game Salah hinted could be his last appearance for the club ahead of leaving for the Africa Cup Of Nations with Egypt a few days later.
Slot is set to face questions on the future of Salah, including if he thinks Saturday's game at Anfield will be his last match as a Liverpool player.
Cristiano Ronaldo-esque powerplay pits Mo Salah against Arne Slot
Analysis from Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:
"Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool a decision to make after revealing he no longer has a relationship with Arne Slot. It is difficult to see a path forward for both star player and head coach now. Whatever happens next, it will be seismic for Liverpool.
"Salah chose to speak out, in a season when he has been largely silent, to deliver a message about his own future at a moment of weakness for Slot, who failed to take the seven points Jamie Carragher said he needed to save his job against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds.
"Significantly, Slot was the only colleague Salah mentioned by name. Intentional or not, he has made it 'me vs him'. Although, Salah might argue Slot did that himself by forcing him to watch from the bench as Liverpool twice blew a lead at Elland Road.
"One inarguable takeaway from Salah's bombshell interview is that he just wants to play football again, whether that can happen at Liverpool is unclear. Next Saturday's game against Brighton, his last before going to AFCON, could feasibly be his Anfield farewell.
"After this, it's hard to see a world in which he plays next week."