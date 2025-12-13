Viktor Gyokeres struggles for Arsenal against Wolves as Mohamed Salah quietens Liverpool speculation on the pitch - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves

Mikel Arteta implored critics of Viktor Gyokeres to "leave him alone" in his press conference previewing Arsenal's meeting with Wolves. It is unlikely to be the last time he has to come to his striker's defence. The summer signing's struggles continued in the 2-1 win.

The 27-year-old kept his place in the starting line-up following a frustrating Champions League outing against Club Brugge in midweek. Against the Premier League's bottom side, it felt like as good an opportunity as he could ask for to add to his goal tally.

But Gyokeres could barely get near the ball, never mind score in the first half at the Emirates Stadium. His total of only five touches was the lowest by any player. When Bukayo Saka seemingly put it on a plate for him, he could not get there to convert the cross.

There is debate about service but it was not the first time he has been caught on his heels in his early months at Arsenal. Gyokeres has had his moments. He was unfortunate to be injured midway through his best display in Arsenal colours against Burnley.

But after only six goals in 19 appearances, and given his contribution in general play is modest, the jury is still out. Mikel Arteta now has Gabriel Jesus to call on again. It might not be too long until Kai Havertz is fit and fighting for the No 9 shirt too.

Is Gyokeres really doing enough to hold them off?

He did improve as the second half wore on, at one point pinning Wolves centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou and firing narrowly wide on the turn. But that was a rare highlight in another performance which threw up more questions than answers.

Nick Wright

Mohamed Salah did not stop to speak in the mixed zone after Liverpool's win against Brighton. This week he was able to do his talking on the pitch. Arne Slot says there is no issue to resolve and Salah's performance suggests they are on the same page.

The Egypt forward paused after full-time to take in the Anfield crowd before departing for AFCON. There was no sign of this being farewell forever, though. Slot's comments after the match appear to draw a line under the matter.

Brought on 26 minutes in after an injury to Joe Gomez, Salah had more than an hour on the pitch, having been starved of game-time in the last few weeks, and played with a freedom that had been absent this season, though his late miss showed he is not entirely back.

This was a more selfless performance from Salah, who assisted Hugo Ekitike's second goal from a corner, and one that showed he has much more to offer than simply goals. No one on the pitch created more chances (5) despite his reduced minutes.

Salah nearly set up Alexis Mac Allister almost instantly after coming on, setting the tone for the rest of his game. He was probing constantly, searching for a way to break Brighton down, finishing with more final third passes (19) than any of his team-mates.

Only time will tell if there really is no longer an issue to be resolved. The transfer window opens in January and speculation will rumble on until Salah speaks out himself. For now, he has quietened the noise by doing his talking on the pitch.

Zinny Boswell

"I've said it many times, with Cole Palmer we are a better team."

It took Chelsea just 21 minutes to show that against Everton as Palmer, making his first start at Stamford Bridge in four months, swept home Malo Gusto's pass to send his side on their way to their first win in three Premier League matches.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was keen to point out his side's efforts without the injured Palmer this season, but it cannot be a coincidence that whenever the England star's form drops or he's missing, Chelsea drop points.

His barren spell last season - two goals between late December and May - coincided with the team's descent from second in the league into a scrap for the top four, and though Maresca has insisted there is far more to his team, things undoubtedly function far smoother throughout the side when he is present and purring.

"Palmer is such an intelligent footballer," Paul Merson said on Soccer Saturday. "He is always calm. Ne never panics. It was great he scored and then Chelsea looked after him."

Palmer's admission that he is still "dealing with an injury" and Maresca saying his no. 10 probably won't play two games in a week is a concern for the Blues.

Palmer was withdrawn just before the hour mark, his work done and the manager extremely conscious of managing his playing time. He showed his worth against Everton and why Chelsea will continue to be cautious with their star man.

Oliver Yew

"For the first time in months, I felt we had a little bit of luck on our side." Arne Slot's admission after Liverpool's victory won't make it any easier for Brighton to take.

The visitors recorded a higher xG but only had one shot on target as they wasted chance after chance at Anfield.

It might have been different had Danny Welbeck was able to start, with the striker dropped having been unable to train fully this week.

Instead, Brighton's best chances fell to midfielder Diego Gomez and he was unable to beat Alisson in the first-half before hitting the side-netting with the goal gaping.

"We definitely deserved more," said Hurzeler - and perhaps he meant a share of the luck that went Liverpool's way.

David Richardson

Three of Fulham's starting 11 at Burnley won't be available for Marco Silva until at least a week into the new year.

Samuel Chukwueze, an assister at Turf Moor, Calvin Bassey, a goal scorer on the night and Alex Iwobi will be away, representing Nigeria.

It's a huge blow for Silva, but Harry Wilson has emerged as Fulham's talisman, ready and eagerly capable of carrying the burden of goals and assists for the Cottagers.

"Everything he touches turns to gold", said Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp after his masterclass at Turf Moor.

Wilson is playing his best football. The 28-year-old has been involved in eight goals across his 15 Premier League games this season, already dwarfing his seven contributions across the entirety of last campaign.

Fulham prepare for a testing spell over the festive period and without three of their key performers, it will be an even tougher challenge. However, with Wilson performing like he is, confidence can remain high at Craven Cottage.

William Bitibiri