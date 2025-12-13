Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Cole Palmer strikes on return as Blues get back on track with Premier League victory

Cole Palmer showed his importance to Chelsea as the England international found the net to help the Blues put a difficult run of form behind them with a 2-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer was left out of the squad for the defeat against Atalanta in midweek as he continues to manage a groin injury, but he was fit enough to start against David Moyes' in-form Everton, and he impacted the game early on his first Stamford Bridge start in almost four months.

Malo Gusto's incisive pass on 21 minutes split Everton wide open and Palmer was the beneficiary, firing home powerfully past Jordan Pickford to give Chelsea the lead.

"We said many times with Cole [Palmer] we are a better team," Blues boss Enzo Maresca said. "Unfortunately he was out for many games for us, but now he's back and for sure he will help us."

The goal was just the tonic for Chelsea, who were without a win in their last three Premier League games as their season was threatening to derail ahead of the Christmas period, but Maresca's side were clinical against Everton, whose last win at Chelsea came in 1994.

After a really good spell for Everton which saw James Tarkowski head wide and Jack Grealish denied by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from a tight angle, Gusto converted a sharp counter-attack from the hosts to put them firmly in the ascendancy going into the break.

Image: Cole Palmer gives Chelsea a first-half lead against Everton

Chelsea's dominance continued after the break but Maresca wasn't willing to take any chances with Palmer's fitness, taking him off just before the hour mark with his job done.

Once again, Everton, who had the chance to go above Chelsea with a win, did have chances. Grealish missed a golden opportunity to bring Everton back into the game with a shot on the slide that sailed across goal and wide before Reece James was denied from a free-kick by a fine save from Pickford.

The final chance was Everton's, Iliman Ndiaye rolling the ball against the post with Robert Sanchez beaten, but Chelsea, with the first-half goals from the returning Palmer and Gusto, had done enough to get back to winning ways and up to fourth in the Premier League table, while David Moyes' wait for a win at Stamford Bridge goes on.

'Important to bounce back, clean sheet even better' Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto speaking to Sky Sports:



"Very happy today [Saturday]. It was important for us to come back, with a clean sheet it was even better.



"We played really well and I think the coach will be happy.



"After the last three games we didn't get the three points, so that was the main objective."

'The reaction was good'

Image: Cole Palmer celebrates with Pedro Neto after giving Chelsea the lead against Everton

After four winless matches, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was delighted with the response from his side against in-form Everton.

He told Sky Sports: "I'm happy. It's important to win games after the two or three we didn't win. It's important for the players. We are happy.

"The reaction was good. The players want to win every game. Sometimes we struggle a little bit more, sometimes we are able to win the game. In this moment it was very important for the players to win the game.

"We missed chances. You have to be clinical.

"The game is always open. But overall, I'm happy with the performance."

Story of the match in stats...

'Defeat slightly unfair on Everton'

Everton manager David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports:

"There were some really good moments, we played really well today. We've played well away from home [this season] and today we played well. I know you can't say that when you lose 2-0 but today we did well.

"Maybe in the final third we needed [a bit of luck], they were clinical in the one or two moments they got, we weren't as clinical when we got in on goal. That was the difference.

"They did so many good things. We played well, but ultimately we didn't get three points, You can say well done as much as you like but we've got to pick up the three points."

Opta stats: Moyes' wait for a win at Stamford Bridge goes on...

Everton boss Moyes has failed to win any of his 21 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D7 L14); against no other side has he faced more often away from home in the competition without ever winning (also 21 games against Liverpool).

The Toffees have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games when conceding the opening goal (W2), though they did create as many as three big chances in an away game in the competition for the first time since August at Wolves.

Meanwhile, Chelsea ended a run of three successive Premier League games without a win, while no side has more clean sheets in the competition this term than the Blues (8).

What's coming up in the Premier League?