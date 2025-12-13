Enzo Maresca's cryptic Chelsea revelation causes confusion: 'Worst 48 hours at the club'

Enzo Maresca has described the 48 hours leading into Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton as the "worst 48 hours since he joined the club".

Chelsea ended a four-game run without a win in all competitions with victory over the Toffees to move back into the Premier League's top four, but Maresca was clearly unhappy despite a first win since November 22 easing the pressure on him.

In an extraordinary outburst, the Blues boss suggested he felt he and his team hadn't been supported, before refusing to clarify what the issue was and who his words were aimed at.

When asked about Malo Gusto's performance against Everton, Maresca praised his players before venting his frustrations.

"It's the effort from the players", he said in his post-match press conference.

"We said many times that Reece [James] and Malo [Gusto], they are both full-backs and today they were both midfielders. So, the effort, the open mind, the way they want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week.

"The last 48 hours have been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn't support us. I'm very happy for Malo in that moment, that the effort from Malo and from the rest show that they are all there and they want to help this club."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s win against Everton in the Premier League

After being asked to clarify his comments, he repeated: "Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn't support me and the team."

With his comments sparking confusion, reporters continued to ask who he was talking about and whether it was the fans.

"[People] in general. In general." Asked again to clarify whether he meant the fans or the media, Maresca said: "I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans."

'Many people didn't support us' - Maresca's exchange with reporters in full...

How pleased are you with Malo Gusto?

EM: "Yeah, but again, it's the effort from the players. We said many times that Reece and Malo, they are both full-backs and today they were both midfielders. So the effort, the open mind, the way they want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week.

"Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn't support us. So I'm very happy for Malo in that moment that the effort from Malo and from the rest show that they are all there and they want to help this club."

What do you mean in terms of not having people supporting you in the last 48 hours?

EM: "Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn't support me and the team."

People in general?

EM: "In general. In general."

Do you mean the fans or the media?

EM: "I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans."