Celtic: Wilfried Nancy asks Hoops support for 'trust' after League Cup defeat to St Mirren leaves him winless in first three

Wilfried Nancy has told the Celtic fans to "trust" him to find a solution after his dismal start as manager.

The Frenchman has suffered the worst start of any Hoops boss, with three straight defeats in just one week.

After failing to replace Hearts at the top of the table, they lost to Roma in the Europa League before failing to defend their League Cup title on a miserable Sunday at Hampden Park.

The defeat to St Mirren has some Celtic fans already questioning his appointment as Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor, but he is adamant he will get it right.

"I tell them that I want to do better for sure. But I am asking them, not to be patient but to trust what I am going to say regarding I can see what we are trying to do," he said after the Hampden defeat.

"My point is, I can see something good but this is not enough. We are not able to be consistent.

"I can understand the fans. It is totally normal. I can ask the fans to believe in me and to trust I can do things, but that is not my job. I have to act instead of talking."

Image: Marcus Fraser scored St Mirren's opener against Celtic

Nancy immediately changed Celtic's formation, opting to use his favoured back three since he took charge.

But he does not accept the players are struggling to cope with the switch.

"No, not at all. To be honest with you, we had a really good performance in the first half vs Hearts, second half vs Roma and first half today," the former Columbus Crew boss added.

"I am questioning everything. That is my job. Here, in the past and so on, this is our job to try and find solutions.

"I didn't see it like that, the structure we had was really interesting. We were able to go wide, go through the middle and we were able to attack the box.

"To me this is taking care of the ball and this is the only way to maximise our chance to do better."

Nancy's nightmare continues

Image: Celtic failed to defend their League Cup title against St Mirren

Sky Sports' Alison Conroy at Hampden Park:

There is no getting away from it, Wilfried Nancy's first week as Celtic manager has been a disaster.

Played three, lost three. They missed the chance to replace Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership, left hopes of Europa League progression hanging by a thread then failed to retain their League Cup title.

Celtic have had plenty of issues to contend with all season from injuries to recruitment and boardroom unrest, but usually a new man in charge can galvanise a team.

Image: Jonah Ayunga's double secured League Cup glory for St Mirren

Martin O'Neill returned to the club and brought back that winning feeling. It was not always pretty to watch, but they were getting the results.

There was never going to be an ideal time for Nancy to take over, but was the biggest week of the season so far the right option?

The Frenchman will know the pressure is on to get results, but the fans will continue to look higher than him.

Chants of "sack the board" continued throughout the game at Hampden Park.

The Celtic hierarchy will need to back their man in the January transfer window after the failure to strengthen in the summer saw the unity between the club and the fans break down even further.