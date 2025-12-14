St Mirren 3-1 Celtic: Wilfried Nancy still waiting for first win as Jonah Ayunga's double secures League Cup glory for Buddies

St Mirren have won the Scottish League Cup for just the second time in their history after beating holders Celtic 3-1 at Hampden Park in the final.

Jonah Ayunga's second-half double inflicted a third successive defeat on Celtic, who are still yet to win a game under new manager Wilfried Nancy.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has now led his side to three consecutive top-six league finishes, a first European qualification in 36 years and a major trophy. He will be remembered in Paisley as a club legend forever.

Image: Wilfried Nancy has lost his first three games as Celtic manager

The Buddies shocked the holders within the first two minutes when Marcus Fraser found the net with a stooped front-post header from a Keanu Baccus corner.

And Nancy's side were lucky to avoid going further behind.

St Mirren carved them open with an intricate one-touch passing move before Declan John put the ball on a plate for Dan Nlundulu on 15 minutes. However, the striker had his head in his hands as he knocked it wide of the target from the six-yard line.

Despite their obvious defensive fragility, Celtic actually looked much more fluid in attack. Kelechi Iheanacho and Daizen Maeda dovetailed well before the former had to be withdrawn with a hamstring injury, and Kieran Tierney excelled in a more advanced position at left wing-back.

Tierney's signature deep whipped crosses were causing St Mirren problems. Iheanacho, Maeda and Hatate all came close to scoring as a result before Hatate eventually equalised in the 23rd minute with a perfectly timed sliding volley at the back post.

Image: Reo Hatate equalised for Celtic against St Mirren

The roar of the Celtic support buoyed the team, but only for a matter of minutes.

They had no focal point after Iheanacho went off and St Mirren looked comfortable for the remainder of the game. Robinson's men defended admirably, but from the front and not the back.

They didn't face a barrage of shots in the second period but rather suffocated Celtic at source with clever pressing and shape while always carrying a threat on the counter.

St Mirren then retook the lead in the 64th minute through Jonah Ayunga. The towering forward bravely headed Alex Gogic's delicate first-time outside-of-the-boot cross beyond the rushing Kaspar Schmeichel. But he wasn't done there.

Ayunga, who will be remembered as the hero of the day, then added a second goal to seal it 12 minutes later.

Image: Marcus Fraser netted St Mirren's first against Celtic after two minutes

Declan John breached Celtic's backline with one simple run in behind before sliding the ball across the box for Ayunga to tap it in. The striker removed his shirt in celebration before embracing the St Mirren fans. He knew he had won it.

Faith over fear was the cry from the supporters and the manager. There was only one team who looked fearful today, and they aren't heading home with the cup.

St Mirren Football Club: deserved winners of the 2025 Scottish League Cup.

Nancy: Celtic ready to click and move forward

Nancy's nightmare start to his Celtic reign continued with a third straight defeat.

He became the first Celtic manager to lose his opening two games after defeats to Hearts and Roma and an unwanted hat-trick will pile further pressure on the Celtic board.

However, Nancy believes his side are ready to click despite three straight losses.

"I really believe we are going to click and move forward," said Nancy.

"We attacked in waves and waves in the first half and that is what we want to do.

"We are a bit fragile at the moment but my job is to give them confidence

"I am happy to be here at this moment. I accept the challenge."

Two-goal hero Ayunga: I didn't see final going any other way

Two-goal hero Ayunga revealed his pre-match confidence after St Mirren's 3-1 victory over Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Ayunga told Premier Sports: "I didn't see this going any other way. Not for a second did I think we were going to lose. Everyone was in it together.

"I've been playing professional football since I was 17/18. This was my first cup final and it might be my only one. Same for a lot of boys in the team. We had to grab it."