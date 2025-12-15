Stuart Kettlewell: Kilmarnock sack manager after Aberdeen defeat with club just three points clear of Scottish Premiership bottom-spot

Kilmarnock have sacked manager Stuart Kettlewell after less than seven months in charge.

The former Motherwell and Ross County boss took over at Rugby Park on a two-year deal in May, replacing Derek McInnes who had left for Hearts.

However, Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen extended Kilmarnock's winless run to 10 matches - leaving the club 11th in the Scottish Premiership, just three points clear of bottom-side Livingston, who have a game in hand.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Kettlewell's last match as Kilmarnock manager, as his side lost at Aberdeen

In a statement, Kilmarnock confirmed Kettlewell's assistant Stephen Frail had also been relieved of his duties.

The club added that Kris Doolan, who was set to be appointed as head of development and under-19s manager, will take interim charge of first team duties alongside coaches Craig Clark and Paul Di Giacomo, while a process to appoint a permanent manager gets underway.

A statement from the club's board of directors said: "This has been a difficult decision taken after careful consideration. We believe there is plenty of quality in the squad and had hoped that results would turn around.

"Unfortunately, change is now required to best serve the interests of Kilmarnock FC.

"Our focus is now on providing stability, supporting the squad, and supporting Kris, Craig and Paul as they lead the team forward while we progress with the next steps.

"With an important run of festive fixtures about to get under way, starting this weekend at home to Falkirk, we hope all supporters can stick with us as we aim to get back to winning ways."

Kilmarnock fixtures