Stuart Kettlewell appointed Kilmarnock manager on two-year deal as he replaces Derek McInnes at Rugby Park

Former Motherwell and Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has taken over at Rugby Park on a deal until the summer of 2027; Kilmarnock had been searching for a new manager since Derek McInnes left for Hearts last Monday; the club finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership last season

By Sahil Jaidka & Gordon Duncan

Monday 26 May 2025 10:44, UK

Stuart Kettlewell has been named Kilmarnock manager
Image: Stuart Kettlewell has been named Kilmarnock manager

Kilmarnock have appointed Stuart Kettlewell as their new manager.

As revealed by Sky Sports News on Sunday, the former Motherwell and Ross County boss has replaced Derek McInnes, who left Rugby Park to join Hearts last Monday.

Kettlewell, 40, has signed a two-year deal at the club, as he returns to the dugout for the first time since January, following his exit from Fir Park.

He will be assisted by Stephen Frail, while Chris Burke and Craig Clark - who were in interim charge for Killie's last game of the season - complete Kettlewell's backroom team.

Sky Sports News understands Killie chiefs were keen to act quickly and replace McInnes, with Motherwell and Dundee among those also searching for new managers.

It is believed the club interviewed around six candidates after whittling down an extensive list of options, with Kettlewell impressing Rugby Park bosses.

Stuart Kettlewell has signed a two-year deal as Kilmarnock manager
Image: Kettlewell has signed a two-year deal as Kilmarnock manager

Former Kilmarnock forward Steven Naismith and Scotland assistant John Carver had been linked with the post.

Kilmarnock finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership this season, having also been in Europe at the start of the campaign.

Chris Burke (L) and Craig Clark (R), who took charge of Kilmarnock's final game of the season, will remain part of the first-team coaching staff
Image: Chris Burke (L) and Craig Clark (R), who took charge of Kilmarnock's final game of the season, will remain part of the first-team coaching staff

A statement from Kilmarnock's board of directors added: "The club conducted a thorough recruitment process, where we were looking for a candidate who has a track record in recruiting and developing players, including young talent and has a strong understanding of Scottish football. We identified Stuart as the best candidate to lead Kilmarnock into an exciting new chapter.

"Stuart's experiences, paired with the above, fits our vision and desires for the future of Kilmarnock."

