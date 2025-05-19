Dundee sack Tony Docherty as manager after Scottish Premiership safety secured following St Johnstone victory
Tony Docherty and his backroom team of Stuart Taylor, Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson have all been "relieved of their duties with immediate effect"; Dundee add "the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club", with the search for a new manager under way
Monday 19 May 2025 10:03, UK
Dundee have sacked manager Tony Docherty and his backroom team.
The decision follows Sunday's 2-0 win over St Johnstone that secured the Dens Park club's Scottish Premiership status.
Docherty moved to Dens Park in May 2023 from Kilmarnock, where he was assistant to Derek McInnes, whom he also worked with at St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen.
In his first season as boss, the 54-year-old guided Dundee to a top-six finish. However, after ending this campaign in 10th, Docherty, Stuart Taylor, Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson have been relieved of their duties.
A statement added: "Sunday's result confirmed the club's place in the Scottish Premiership for next season. However, this season the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club.
"With the club finishing the season in 10th position, one place above the relegation play-off position, the club have taken the decision to relieve Tony of his duties.
"The club intends at this juncture to restructure the football department and the process to appoint a new management team begins immediately. The club shall be making no further comment at this time."
