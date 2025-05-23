Motherwell: Michael Wimmer quits Scottish Premiership club after just 12 matches due to family reasons

Manager Michael Wimmer has left Motherwell after just 12 matches due to family reasons.

The 44-year-old, who arrived at Fir Park in February, has returned to his native Germany and taken over at third division side SSV Jahn Regensburg.

Former Austria Vienna boss Wimmer won five matches during his time at the Scottish Premiership side after replacing Stuart Kettlewell.

In a statement, Motherwell revealed Wimmer travelled to Germany after their final league match against Ross County, and then informed the club he wanted to remain in the country.

Following talks, the Fir Park club say they "very reluctantly negotiated a compensation package with SSV Jahn Regensburg".

Following his exit, Wimmer said: "I want to thank the board and all the staff at the club for the way they welcomed me to Scotland and also supported me so much from when I arrived in February.

"They have done everything to support me and my family during my time here.

"This has been an ongoing, extremely difficult position that I have found myself in, and the club have done all they could to support me during these challenging times, both whilst I was in post and while I have been back in Germany.

"I am sorry to all the Motherwell fans; the support you have shown me has been outstanding, and I have loved learning about this wonderful club. This decision was an extremely hard one for me to make; however, I have decided to move back home, as I need to put my family first and be with them, and I want to thank the board for the understanding shown through these challenging times.

"I hope the club can continue to progress next season. I really enjoyed the time I spent in Scotland. There are great people at the club who are ambitious and want the best for the club going forward. I only wish everyone at Motherwell FC the very best for the future."

Motherwell added in a statement that the search for a third manager in as many months begins "with immediate effect".

