Transfer news: Every Premier League clubs' plans for January window 2026

Arsenal

Image: Arsenal have no plans to make major additions in January

Arsenal are likely to be quiet in January after a busy summer as they feel the squad is capable of winning the Premier League title. A number of players are still to return from injury, including Gabriel and Kai Havertz.

Mikel Arteta has always said they will keep their eyes open for unique market opportunities - elite players or longer-term targets. However, it is accepted deals of that magnitude are usually rare in the January window.

Arsenal are always looking at the European market for young players with potential and are understood to have scouted Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, AC Milan full-back Davide Bartesaghi and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: None.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are not expected to make a first-team signing in the January transfer window, Sky Sports News has been told, with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) limits still constraining their ability to spend.

The only way that could change is with a significant sale(s) - but Villa want to keep their key players as they close in on a Premier League title bid.

Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and Matty Cash attracted interest in the summer, but all those players, apart from Watkins, have signed new deals since, while the England striker has more than two years left on his Villa deal. The club have no desire to change anything in the first team given they are on a historic 10-game winning run.

The futures of several peripheral players are more interesting, especially Harvey Elliott, although a solution looks clouded. He appears caught between the terms of his loan, a desire to play and a less than convinced Unai Emery.

Elliot's summer move from Liverpool becomes permanent for £35m if he makes a certain number of appearances, but the Villa boss has said this outcome is "not definitely" going to happen.

He has already played for both Liverpool and Villa this season, so cannot play for a third club unless it is one beginning a new season in the New Year. That means the only leagues he could switch to before the summer are the MLS, which begins in late February, or the Scandinavian countries, which begin in March. The other solution would be to go back to Liverpool but, in all likelihood, still not play regularly.

One bit of business Villa have already wrapped up ahead of the January window is the addition of 19-year-old winger Alysson, who is set to join from Brazilian club Gremio as a development player. He could end up costing Villa more than £10m.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Ross Barkley.

Bournemouth

Image: Antoine Semenyo has a release clause that becomes active in January

Antoine Semenyo's future will dominate at least the first part of Bournemouth's window and is something that could be concluded quickly. His £65m release clause is straightforward but not active for the entire window, in part to protect Bournemouth from being left short of a replacement on February 1.

They want to bring in a winger to replace him and have had ample time to find someone given Semenyo almost left in the summer. Apart from that, Bournemouth are also looking to recruit at centre-back and goalkeeper if the right players are available to improve Andoni Iraola's squad.

Details of Semenyo's release clause Antoine Semenyo has a release clause worth £65m from January 1.

This is broken down into a £60m fixed fee plus £5m in add-ons.

The release clause will not be active for the entirety of the transfer window, protecting Bournemouth from a late sale.

Should he stay, Semenyo's release clause drops in the summer.

Image: Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi has entered the final year of his deal

The search for a centre-back with height and presence is in part down to Marcos Senesi, a mainstay in Iraola's defence, being out of contract at the end of the season. As things stand, he will be leaving this summer and reports have suggested that is what he plans to do.

Despite signing Djordje Petrovic to replace the outgoing Kepa Arrizabalaga over the summer, goalkeeper is a position Bournemouth are looking to recruit in again to find someone that can compete with the ex-Chelsea man for the No 1 spot.

Bournemouth are in a strong position to go back into the market after a summer window in which they had the best net spend in the Premier League thanks to selling key players Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Ilya Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain and Milos Kerkez Liverpool. There is an appetite on the south coast to make signings.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Marcos Senesi and Adam Smith.

Brentford

Brentford's recruitment priority is a new defensive midfielder they can build their long-term future around, with Vitaly Janelt on course to leave the club in 2026 and their other options in that position approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Janelt's current contract expires next summer and talks over a new deal have not found an agreement so far. The 27-year-old can talk to foreign clubs in January about a pre-contract for next summer, so Brentford are actively scouting for long-term replacements. They have been looking in several markets including Holland, where they particularly like Feyenoord's Quinten Timber and PSV's Joey Veerman.

Centre-back is another position Brentford are looking at amid long-standing interest from Wolfsburg in Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock entering the last 18 months of his contract. The club are have a long list of potential replacements and are among those that like Coventry's Bobby Thomas.

Another top left-winger is also a long-term ambition, with Reiss Nelson only on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season. They tried hard in the summer for Max Beier from Borussia Dortmund to no avail. Could they try again?

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen (club hold option to extend), Rico Henry (club hold option to extend) and Josh Dasilva (club hold option to extend).

Brighton

Brighton are expected to try and sign a successor to Carlos Baleba as part of their January transfer plans, as well as potentially a right-back and left sided centre-back. They could also look at new strikers.

The Seagulls are intent on keeping Baleba until the summer at least and only a huge offer would cause a rethink in January, Sky Sports News understands. Both Manchester clubs are among his admirers.

Brighton plan to repeat their successful succession planning in midfield by having a replacement when Baleba moves on. Moises Caicedo was already in place when Yves Bissouma joined Spurs and Baleba was signed in the same month Caicedo joined Chelsea.

There are also other issues at play in midfield, with Mats Weifer moving out to right-back this season, James Milner out of contract in the summer, and also Marseille's desire to hold talks over the permanent signing midfielder Matt O'Riley, who is currently on a straight loan there, also playing into their thinking.

Experienced right-sided defender Joel Veltman is another player out of contract at the end of the season and Brighton have been looking at new options at right-back since at least last summer.

Image: Lewis Dunk is staying at Brighton for another year

At centre-back, Lewis Dunk has triggered an option to extend his Brighton contract beyond the end of this season by meeting an appearances threshold, but the injured Adam Webster is in the final year of his deal and so a newcomer in this position is wanted.

With Danny Welbeck also out of contract, Brighton must look at long-term striker options too. Fabian Hurzeler has said there is a chance Evan Ferguson could return from a loan at Roma as one option, while the club are always scouting for the next best talent.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Danny Welbeck, James Milner, Joel Veltman, Solly March (club hold option to extend), Adam Webster.

Burnley

Burnley are facing an uphill task if they are to avoid relegation and are therefore planning to be busy in January to make a fist of trying to stay up.

Although there is money to spend, they are particularly looking in the loan market so as not to get caught with big wages and big fees if they ultimately go down.

Given it is a World Cup year, there are lots of players around the Premier League and Europe not playing regularly who are looking to make a case to their respective national teams.

Sky Sports News has been told Scott Parker is open to improving anywhere through the spine of their team, as well as options on the wings, so a number of players could come in to Turf Moor by the deadline.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Martin Dubravka, Josh Laurent, Vaclav Hladky, Ashley Barnes.

Chelsea

No major arrivals are expected at Chelsea in January with the focus firmly on the summer windows in 2026 and 2027. Next month will be about moving on those fringe players that the club could not shift in the previous window.

Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi and Tyrique George were all available for transfer in the summer and could be on the move this time around.

Sterling is the only player that remains in the 'Bomb Squad' after Disasi returned to first-team training in November, but finding a move for the winger will likely be more complicated because he wants to stay in London for his family and is on big wages.

Despite Disasi's return to training, a January exit is still likely. Sunderland, Bournemouth and West Ham showed interest in him over the summer, while he was also offered to Crystal Palace, and Chelsea are expecting the centre-back to attract more suitors in the January window.

Chelsea have been impressed by George this season but he wants to play regularly and there is so much competition for places across the front positions, which is limiting his game time. He nearly joined Fulham on Deadline Day and there is expected to be interest in him again.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: None.

Crystal Palace

Image: Marc Guehi is free to speak to foreign clubs from January

Captain Marc Guehi's future tops the agenda at Selhurst Park after he nearly joined Liverpool on Deadline Day. His contract expires at the end of the season and this is the club's last chance to cash in.

Palace believe Liverpool are the only club looking to sign him for a fee in January and clubs around Europe are queuing up to sign the England international on a free transfer next July. He can talk to foreign teams about a pre-contract agreement from January 1 and Bayern Munich are one club expected to approach him.

Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has said he expects Guehi to stay until the summer - but chairman Steve Parish has suggested in previous comments over the summer that he would be reluctant to let him walk away for nothing.

Guehi holds most of the cards and it remains unclear what his decision will be, with Barcelona, Man City and Real Madrid also potentially there for a free transfer next summer.

Glasner has been critical about Palace's summer business in general, feeling there was not enough investment, and there is uncertainty around his future with his contract up in the summer as well, not helping with clarity for any potential incomings.

The Palace boss has said he expects one or two signings in January and they want another forward given Ismaila Sarr is now at AFCON. They are considering an approach for Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, while Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis was a target in the summer.

Palace are also actively looking at right wing-back options in the wake of Daniel Munoz's knee injury, in case it keeps him out for an extended period. Their other options, Nathaniel Clyne and Rio Cardines, are not quite at the level to provide cover long-term.

Palace are eager to tie Daichi Kamada to a new deal with his current contract up at the end of the season. As it stands, from January he will be free to discuss a pre-contract with foreign clubs over a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Marc Guehi, Daichi Kamada, Nathaniel Clyne, Jefferson Lerma (club hold option to extend), Naouirou Ahamada.

Everton

Image: Ivan Toney could be returning to the Premier League

Everton are expected to be active in January and are prioritising the signing of a striker as they aim to add a different profile to their current options, Thierno Barry and Beto.

Ivan Toney, who is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, is a player that Everton have had a look at but any deal would likely be expensive. Toney is open to returning to the Premier League especially as England World Cup places are still to be decided, but Al Ahli do not want to lose him at this stage.

David Moyes would prefer Premier League experience, even on loan, and Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee is another player they like, but he wants to stay and there would be competition from Roma and others.

Everton are keen to add a specialised right-back with Jake O'Brien and James Garner often filling in at the position, and with club captain Seamus Coleman, 37, nearing the end of his contract - and career.

There is also desire to sign a central midfielder, even on loan, to cover for the loss of Idrissa Gueye, who has gone to AFCON. Kobbie Mainoo and Kalvin Phillips, both of whom possess the Premier League experience Moyes wants, are players Everton like.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: James Garner (club hold option to extend), Vitaliy Mykolenko, Michael Keane (club hold option to extend), Idrissa Gueye (club hold option to extend), Seamus Coleman, Harry Tyrer.

Fulham

Marco Silva did not hide his frustrations about the lack of depth in Fulham's squad after Newcastle knocked them out of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and he will be hoping to address those problems in the January transfer window.

Fulham are expected to be active with central midfielder, winger and striker on the list of positions they want to strengthen after a difficult first half of the season.

Signing a top No 8-type midfielder was a big priority in the summer, missing out on players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Everton, and Alex Iwobi - one of three players Fulham lose to Nigeria at AFCON - has filled in there, so there is still a strong desire to bring in a player of that profile.

Summer signing Samuel Chukwueze, who has recently impressed, is another that goes to AFCON, while Adama Traore is in the final year of his deal and attracting interest from West Ham in January, so Fulham are also exploring winger options ahead of his potential departure. Getting Harry Wilson to sign a new contract is also a priority.

Up-front, Fulham have two good striking options in Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz, but Muniz is recovering from surgery and the club must plan for the future without Jimenez given he is now 34 and into the final year of his contract. One striker Fulham liked in the summer was Romulo before he joined RB Leipzig.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Wilson, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Tom Cairney.

Leeds

Leeds United are in the market for attacking players to boost their survival chances, but have said they are maxing out PSR this season, which means there will be limitations to how much business can be done and increases the likelihood of loans.

There is an expectation at the club that there will be at least one signing in January but it is hard to foresee Leeds bringing in any more than two. Leeds' failed attempt to sign Harry Wilson on Deadline Day shows that there is some wiggle room financially.

Sales could be an option to create more financial headroom for January signings and Daniel Farke has said the club should be open to the possibility if it can improve the team, but insists there are no plans to move any of his players on.

The chances of the Wilson deal being revived in January are slim because the two clubs are close to each other in the table and the forward is now playing a starring role at Fulham, although his deal is up in the summer and there has been no resolution over his future.

Leeds still want to bring in a player of Wilson's profile with Dan James' injury leaving them even shorter on wingers and they are also exploring potential deals for strikers to add more depth up front.

Farke has switched to a 3-5-2, but wants his team to be flexible, as shown when he reverted to a back four mid-game against Liverpool and Brentford - a tweak that helped Leeds come from behind to draw in both games - so their plans are not shaped around one formation.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Illan Meslier, Sam Byram, Karl Darlwo, Alex Cairns.

Liverpool

Image: The Saudi Pro League wants to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool

Liverpool could be busy again in this transfer window even after spending £200m+ net last summer, especially after their struggles this season and Mohamed Salah firmly put his future on the agenda.

Sky Sports News understands plans to sign a centre-back, winger and central midfielder could be accelerated. For example, they remain keen on Marc Guehi after giving him a medical in the summer and are also one of the clubs in the background of the situation around Antoine Semenyo.

Arne Slot insists he no longer has an issue to resolve with Salah after restoring him to the squad - but little time has passed since the Egypt forward's bombshell interview and questions will continue to be asked amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Salah is currently at AFCON and may not return until late in the window if Egypt go deep in the tournament which would kick the can down the road. As it stands, Liverpool have had no official contact from a Saudi Pro League club and focus in the Middle East has been on the summer.

Liverpool would have signed Guehi for £35m on Deadline Day had Palace not pulled the plug at the last minute, and they will remain reluctant to overpay for a player that will soon be available on a free transfer. There is significant competition they were clearly keen to get ahead of in the summer, for the right price. Guehi, of course, was ready to move to Anfield in the summer.

The Guehi situation has also been somewhat tied to Ibrahima Konate, who is also out of contract in the summer. Although Liverpool have remained committed to re-signing him to a new contract they will not budge from their existing wage structure. Konate has had interest from Real Madrid.

Bringing in a holding midfielder has also been on the agenda since Slot's first summer in charge when Martin Zubimendi turned down a move to Anfield but the impressive performances of Ryan Gravenberch as the No 6 have so far put those plans on ice. Their other option, the 32-year-old Waturo Endo, has made only five Premier League appearances and enters the last 18 months of his deal in January.

Andy Robertson is another player whose deal is up at the end of the season, but the 31-year-old has said he is relaxed about the situation. The left-back chose to stay at Anfield in the summer amid interest from Atletico Madrid and wants to resolve his future in private.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Freddie Woodman, Rhys Williams.

Manchester City

Image: There is widespread interest in Antoine Semenyo

Manchester City are one of those clubs that are firmly in the race for Antoine Semenyo in January, with some insiders believing they are the strongest contenders for his signature.

Signing another elite left winger has been on their radar since the summer, when they tried for Rodrygo from Real Madrid and were wiling to sell Savinho, who has since signed a new contract, to Spurs had that happened.

Pep Guardiola has ruled out back-up goalkeeper James Trafford leaving in January despite the England international becoming unsettled over his role with Gianluigi Donnarumma the clear first-choice, but City are open for Stefan Ortega to leave.

Longer-term, City are also looking at central midfield cover for Tijjani Reijnders, with Mateo Kovacic injured and getting on, and Bernardo Silva out of contract in the summer.

Right-back was an area City looked at in the summer but the impressive performances of Matheus Nunes in that position have knocked that down the priority list. Tino Livramento has been a long-term target, but Newcastle have no plans to let him go.

City are one of the clubs with an interest in signing Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer, with John Stones in the final year of his contract plus Nathan Ake soon turning 31.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Stefan Ortega, Marcus Bettinelli.

Manchester United

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim shares his reaction to Jordan Mainoo-Hames' 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' T-shirt that he wore in support of his half-brother at Old Trafford

Manchester United are the other club firmly in the running to sign Antoine Semenyo - a player of long-term interest to the club. The biggest aspect of the decision for United is with £65m potentially hitting the summer kitty without significant sales.

While they are not currently at risk of breaching PSR, such an outlay could have serious repercussions on what they can afford to spend in the summer, when a defensive midfielder is the absolute priority.

So that might be why they are only willing to let Kobbie Mainoo leave the club for a significant fee, rather than on loan. A string of Premier League clubs are interested, though only a handful could afford a permanent deal for his value.

As far as Ruben Amorim is concerned, Mainoo remains a key part of his plans and there is a desire for him to stay at Old Trafford, despite asking to leave on loan in the summer and hardly playing since. What is difficult to predict is how the player might react if he stays on the fringes and how that could impact the club's stance.

United's long-term bid for midfield reinforcements is regardless of Mainoo's future, and more because Casemiro is expected to leave in the summer when his contract expires. The priority is to bring in a top No 6-type in the summer and they have interest in the likes of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Angelo Stiller among others.

Centre-back is another position that United are looking at but again more likely for the summer, with Harry Maguire currently out of contract at the end of the season. The England international, who joined United in 2019, has said he does not know what the future holds for him.

Image: Harry Maguire's contract is up at the end of the seaosn

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Harry Maguire, Casemiro (club hold option to extend), Tom Heaton.

Newcastle United

A defensive injury crisis means Newcastle may now have to look to bring in reinforcements in January. Tino Livramento has a minor injury on the same knee he suffered an ACL rupture which requires the club to be careful but that is not straightforward in their situation.

Newcastle have been looking around for right-backs already with Kieran Tripper's contract up at the end of the season. He has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Europe. As things stand, he is free to discuss a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January.

Lewis Miley has shown he can cover at full-back but Newcastle are concerned about the number of options available to them heading into the busy festive period. That raises the possibility of a potential incoming in the January transfer window.

At the time of writing, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Trippier and Emil Krafth are out injured and if they lose anyone else then Newcastle will be in big bother. Lewis Hall has also been dealing with a hamstring strain which is far from ideal.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Max Thompson, Mark Gillespie.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are always open to doing business and they are looking at potentially add in midfield in January. Ibrahim Sangare has left for AFCON and they are monitoring the market for defensive midfielders and box-to-box options.

Douglas Luiz, a loan signing from Juventus, has also been beset by injury on his return to the Premier League and his move to Forest only becomes permanent if certain conditions, thought to be number of appearances, are met.

Forest have also been exploring left-back options despite having Neco Williams and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukraine international, on loan from Arsenal, has struggled with injury this season and is yet to break back into the team since returning to fitness.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Angus Gunn and Willy Boly.

Sunderland

Sunderland have a large squad so their focus is expected to be on outgoing moves for players not playing regularly or out of contract in the summer.

Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Joe Anderson, Timothee Pembele, Abdoullah Ba, Leo Hjelde, Ahmed Abdullahi and Ben Middlemas have not made a single appearance this season, while a string of others are not getting regular games such as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, centre-back Luke O'Nien and midfielder Dan Neil.

Neil and Anderson are also one of nine players whose contracts expire in the summer so can speak to foreign clubs from January 1.

Sunderland's squad has outstripped expectations so not a huge amount of incoming work is being looked at. It is understood the club are looking to make an addition or two though, mainly on the wings, but also possibly a defensive midfielder.

They have lost Bertrand Traore, Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinaldo Mandava and Habib Diarra to AFCON.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Bertrand Traore, Jay Matete, Joe Anderson, Harrison Jones, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Simon Moore.

Tottenham Hotspur

Image: Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has a release clause that becomes active in January

Tottenham are expecting to do business in January, especially among the forward line, but also potentially strengthening the left side of defence. If they do, it could also mean outgoings.

Injured trio James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke were Spurs' main source of goals and assists last season, along with Heung-Min Son, but they have all been missing, which means Thomas Frank has had to try and find a new formula in attack.

Antoine Semenyo is one of long-term interest and the one they have been trying hard for lately - but they look increasingly likely to miss out to the competition. They wanted to sign Savinho from Manchester City in the summer but he stayed and signed a new deal.

If they do not get Semenyo it does not mean Spurs will necessarily try to sign another out-and-out left-winger. It could instead be a new No 9, which would see others move out wide, but this depends on the quality of the player available and may have repercussions for players such as Richarlison and Brennan Johnson.

Image: Tottenham's Brennan Johnson is attracting interest

Johnson, scorer of the winning goal in last season's Europa League final, is of interest to Crystal Palace. The Wales international has struggled for game time under Frank this season. Richarlison has been sharing the striker position with Kolo Muani in the absence of Solanke, but he was offered to Palace as a makeweight in a potential deal for Eberechi Eze in the summer, so doubts about his long-term future at Spurs remain.

Spurs were interested in signing a left-sided centre-back in the summer only for other positions to take priority but it remains a position they are keen to add in ahead of the January window as they look to provide more depth behind Micky van de Ven. Ben Davies is a cover option currently but out of contract in the summer.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma.

West Ham

Image: Niclas Fullkrug looks set to move in January

West Ham's priority in January is signing a No 9, with Niclas Fullkrug likely to depart. AC Milan are progressing in talks to sign the Germany international, who has agreed to the move in principle, and also has interest from Wolfsburg.

They are one of the clubs that are keen on Ivan Toney but it would be a difficult task to get him out of Saudi club Al Ahli due to the high costs of a deal both in terms of transfer fee and wages.

Sky Sports News has reported that West Ham are interested in Fulham's Adama Traore, who is in the final year of his deal and has previously worked with Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves.

As things stand he is unlikely to sign a new deal at Fulham and West Ham could try to reunite him with Nuno in January in a cut-price deal.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Callum Wilson, Guido Rodriguez and Andrew Irving, George Earthy and Lukasz Fabianski.

Wolves

Wolves have a delicate balancing act in January given they are highly likely to be relegated this season.

They are aiming to recruit players who can help their fight for Premier League survival but will also be suitable should they go down to the Championship and be seeking promotion.

Wolves will be looking at what is available in the Premier League, especially players who are not featuring regularly and might want to boost their chances of playing in the World Cup by joining them on loan.

They have some sellable assets too but it would not help relations with the fans if they sold the players now. Instead, positions they want to strengthen are at goalkeeper, right wing-back, centre midfield, winger, No 10 and No 9.

Players out of contract at the end of the season: Ki-jana Hoever and Matt Doherty.

