Scottish Premiership: Rangers face leaders Hearts live on Sky as Celtic still seek first win under Wilfried Nancy

The Scottish Premiership always guarantees drama, but this season is shaping up to be crazier and chaotic than anyone could have predicted.

While Hearts made a blistering start under Derek McInnes, most thought it would be Celtic who could replace them at the summit.

Four months on, and after sacking Russell Martin, it is Rangers mounting a charge while the Hoops struggle under new manager Wilfried Nancy, who is yet to win a game.

Is Nancy doomed already?

"Since Martin O'Neill left, the confidence of certain players has dropped. The bottom line with Celtic, and it has been like this all season, is that it isn't working."

Chris Sutton is not putting all the blame for Celtic's woes on Wilfried Nancy, unlike many of the fans who were chanting for the new boss to go after their 2-1 defeat to Dundee United.

He has been in charge for just over two weeks and has suffered four defeats, missing the chance to move top of the Premiership and failing to clinch the first silverware on offer this season.

However, he retains the support of the club's board. On Sunday, Nancy will try for a fifth time to avoid defeat when they welcome Aberdeen to Parkhead.

Celtic's problems were there before the Frenchman was appointed, but he is the first Celtic manager to have lost four games in a row since Jock Stein 47 years ago, and that is enough for many of the Hoops' support.

A fifth defeat could see them sitting third in the Premiership at Christmas, should Rangers beat Hearts.

Röhl's Rangers resurgence

Danny Röhl inherited a perceived shambles at Rangers, but he is unbeaten in the Premiership with the pressure now shifting to the other side of Glasgow.

The head coach's approach is clear: "It's not because we play tiki-taka, it's about effort, effort, effort," he said after Monday's win against Hibernian.

"We know it was not the nicest game in some parts."

Rangers were sixth when the German took charge in October. A win against Hearts on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, could lift them to second with their title charge very much back on.

What a difference a few months and a new head coach can make.

Still too early for Hearts title talk?

"We've set a high bar with the start we've had."

Derek McInnes knows expectation is rising with every result, but the Hearts head coach insists it is "important that we recognise individually we've got to improve" despite sitting top of the Premiership since August.

Hearts had lost their way a little, but that win at Celtic, followed by victory against Falkirk, has re-emphasised their title credentials.

Whatever happens against Rangers, they will be the first non-Old Firm side to lead the top flight at Christmas since 1993.

Hearts are the only side Rangers have lost to in the Premiership this season.

They have won all their league games against the Old Firm under McInnes - the last side to win four consecutive top-flight matches against the big two from Glasgow were Dundee from February to September 1985.