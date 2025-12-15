Rangers vs Hibernian; Scottish Premiership
Rangers vs Hibernian. Scottish Premiership.
Ibrox StadiumAttendance50,226.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by Djeidi Gassama with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Djeidi Gassama (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by Djeidi Gassama.
Attempt saved. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by James Tavernier.
Attempt blocked. Thibault Klidje (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Hoilett with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Josh Mulligan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Jack Butland (Rangers). Assisted by Miguel Chaiwa.
Attempt saved. Élie Youan (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Jack Butland (Rangers). Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Moore.
Attempt blocked. Mikey Moore (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Barron.
Attempt saved. Findlay Curtis (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by Youssef Chermiti.
Attempt saved. Mikey Moore (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian).
Attempt blocked. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Aarons.
Attempt blocked. Mikey Moore (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Findlay Curtis.
Goal! Rangers 1, Hibernian 0. Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dujon Sterling with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Warren O'Hora (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Élie Youan (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Findlay Curtis (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dujon Sterling with a cross.
Attempt saved. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. Nasser Djiga (Rangers) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Barron with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by Connor Barron with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.