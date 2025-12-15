 Skip to content

Rangers vs Hibernian; Scottish Premiership

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rangers vs Hibernian. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox StadiumAttendance50,226.

Rangers 1

  • E Fernandez (35th minute)

Hibernian 0

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Hibernian 0.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Emmanuel Fernandez.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Raphael Sallinger.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by Djeidi Gassama with a through ball.
    comment icon

    Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Junior Hoilett (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Djeidi Gassama (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by Djeidi Gassama.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Raphael Sallinger.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by James Tavernier.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Thibault Klidje (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Hoilett with a headed pass.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Obita (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Djeidi Gassama (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Hibernian).
    offside icon

    Offside, Hibernian. Thibault Klidje is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
    offside icon

    Offside, Rangers. Djeidi Gassama is caught offside.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Nicolas Raskin replaces Connor Barron.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Junior Hoilett replaces Jack Iredale.
    yellow_card icon

    Jack Iredale (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Iredale (Hibernian).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Josh Mulligan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Jack Butland (Rangers). Assisted by Miguel Chaiwa.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor Barron (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Grant Hanley (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jayden Meghoma (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Thibault Klidje replaces Élie Youan.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Martin Boyle replaces Chris Cadden.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Thelo Aasgaard replaces Mikey Moore.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Djeidi Gassama replaces Findlay Curtis.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Hibernian).
    yellow_card icon

    Élie Youan (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jayden Meghoma (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. James Tavernier replaces Dujon Sterling.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Clinton Nsiala replaces Max Aarons.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Joe Newell replaces Jamie McGrath.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Miguel Chaiwa replaces Daniel Barlaser.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Hibernian).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mohamed Diomande (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Warren O'Hora (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Élie Youan (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Jack Butland (Rangers). Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Emmanuel Fernandez.
    yellow_card icon

    Jamie McGrath (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mikey Moore (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamie McGrath (Hibernian).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Moore.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Hibernian).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mikey Moore (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Barron.
    free_kick_won icon

    Findlay Curtis (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kieron Bowie (Hibernian).
    offside icon

    Offside, Rangers. Max Aarons is caught offside.

    Second Half begins Rangers 1, Hibernian 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Rangers 1, Hibernian 0.
    comment icon

    Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
    yellow_card icon

    Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Findlay Curtis (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by Youssef Chermiti.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mikey Moore (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian).
    offside icon

    Offside, Hibernian. Kieron Bowie is caught offside.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Aarons.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Iredale (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Mikey Moore (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kieron Bowie (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nasser Djiga (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mikey Moore (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mikey Moore (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Findlay Curtis.
    offside icon

    Offside, Hibernian. Kieron Bowie is caught offside.
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 1, Hibernian 0. Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dujon Sterling with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Iredale (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Mikey Moore (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie McGrath (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dujon Sterling (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Findlay Curtis (Rangers).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Warren O'Hora (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Dujon Sterling.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Élie Youan (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Dujon Sterling.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Obita.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie McGrath (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dujon Sterling (Rangers).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dujon Sterling (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Findlay Curtis (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dujon Sterling with a cross.
    offside icon

    Offside, Hibernian. Kieron Bowie is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jack Butland.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nasser Djiga (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Hibernian).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nasser Djiga (Rangers) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Barron with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Raphael Sallinger.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Youssef Chermiti (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner by Raphael Sallinger (Hibernian). Assisted by Connor Barron with a headed pass.
    free_kick_won icon

    Max Aarons (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Iredale (Hibernian).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.