Enzo Maresca: Chelsea head coach dismisses reports linking him to Man City as '100 per cent speculation'
Enzo Maresca - who worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City during the 2022/23 season - was reported as a potential candidate to replace the Spaniard if he leaves the Etihad; the Chelsea head coach said: "I don't pay attention because I know it's not true"
Friday 19 December 2025 12:05, UK
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca dismissed reports naming him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as "100 per cent speculation".
On Thursday, The Athletic reported the Italian is among the candidates being considered to replace Guardiola, should he leave the club in the summer.
Guardiola's current deal with City runs until 2027, but it is reported the club are making contingency plans for when the six-time Premier League champion decides to step away.
Maresca was one of Guardiola's assistant managers during their treble-winning 2022/23 season, before going on to win the Sky Bet Championship with Leicester and two trophies with Chelsea as a head coach himself.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Chelsea news & transfers🔵
- Chelsea fixtures & scores | FREE Chelsea highlights▶️
- Got Sky? Watch Chelsea games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"It doesn't affect me at all because I know it's 100 per cent speculation," Maresca said in his press conference on Friday morning, ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle on Saturday.
"In this moment, there is no time for these kinds of things, first of all because I have a contract here until 2029.
"I said many times, my focus is just about this club and I'm very proud to be here.
"It's speculation. One week ago, in Italy, it was the same with Juventus.
"I don't pay attention because I know it's not true.
"Now it's important to understand the reason why this news was there. But it's not my job - I don't care at all."
He was later asked if he could promise supporters he would to be at Chelsea next season.
"Absolutely, yes," he replied.
"Again, I have a contract until 2029 and this is speculation.
"I don't have anything to add because I don't pay attention, and if we continue to talk about that, that means I'm paying attention to that.
"I'm just focused on the Newcastle game and my job."
Maresca expecting Delap return after Christmas
Maresca was also asked about the injury status of his squad ahead of the trip to St James' Park.
"We are good. The ones we left out for Cardiff are okay," he said.
"Romeo [Lavia] is still out. Levi [Colwill] is still out."
And he had a positive update on a return date for Liam Delap, who injured his shoulder against Bournemouth on December 6.
"We have Liam Delap and Dario Essugo both probably available for the next game, against Aston Villa [on December 27], which is good news.
"We said, since Liam's injury, we didn't know exactly for how long [he would be out], but he is progressing very good."