Hugo Ekitike winner for Liverpool against Tottenham was 'huge mistake' by the officials, says Spurs boss Thomas Frank

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank said the officials made a "huge mistake" in allowing Hugo Ekitike's goal for Liverpool to stand in Spurs' 2-1 defeat.

Ekitike doubled Liverpool's lead midway through the second half with a header after he towered above Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, but Frank said the striker put both hands into the back of the defender.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville said "it is not a foul" on co-commentary, but Frank felt it was the worst decision made by the officials in a game that saw Spurs finish with nine men.

"That's unbelievable, it's a huge mistake," Frank told Sky Sports. "I think there's something about the red you can discuss and the two yellows that you can discuss in a lot of ways, but the second one is a huge mistake."

Ekitike's header proved to be the winner after Alexander Isak had put Liverpool ahead before Richarlison pulled one back late on to set up a grandstand finish.

Frank added: "It's two hands in the back from Ekitike. I don't understand how he (referee John Brooks) can't see it.

"But luckily, we have VAR so they will bail you out when you need it - but they didn't and that was the second mistake."

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp agreed that it was a foul on Romero. He said: "I can't believe Romero hasn't got a free-kick.

"The consequence of that is that he's furious because it's not been given as a foul, he runs after the referee and you can't bump into the referee like that and gets himself a yellow card.

"It has a huge consequence later in the match."

Romero was shown a second yellow in the 93rd minute for kicking out at Ibrahima Konate, who had fouled the centre-back in an aerial duel.

"I don't know what happened with the first [yellow], I'll ask the ref," said Frank. "But with the second one, you understand the feeling in the game of two big boys competing, Konate going through Cuti. His foot is landing on Cuti's head, but that's not a yellow.

"There's a little movement and you feel it in the sense that it's very heated. That's where you take a good decision."

Tottenham were already a man down after Xavi Simons was shown a straight red card following a VAR check for his foul on Virgil van Dijk.

"I don't like this as a red card," said Frank. "It's not reckless, it's not that it's coming with exceptional force, he's chasing Van Dijk, he's trying to put pressure and then he changes direction.

"Unfortunately, his foot is on his Achilles, and you would say, you need to be smarter, don't do it and all that, so we're not allowed to have physical contact anymore?

"The next thing on that, is you get three games [ban], which I don't understand. How can you get three games on something that's not reckless? That's absolutely wrong. We probably can't appeal that."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said: "I don't think he had any intention to do it. But where he touches him from behind, the height, I think on the calf. Already a few times in games when other teams made fouls like it against us, it didn't lead to a red card. But this time it did.

"So you always rely a little bit on who is the VAR and which decision makes a red card."