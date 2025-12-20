Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: Reds survive to win at nine-man Spurs after Richarlison strike follows Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike goals

Liverpool scrambled to a 2-1 win at nine-man Tottenham, somehow surviving a chaotic finale which saw Richarlison pull one back and Cristian Romero shown a red for kicking out at Ibrahima Konate as Spurs chased a last-gasp leveller.

It had looked routine for Liverpool, with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike goals putting them in control, following Xavi Simons' first-half sending off for putting his studs into Virgil van Dijk's calf.

But with memories of Liverpool's recent collapse at Leeds from 2-0 to draw 3-3 fresh in the memory, there was late drama as Richarlison added to his impressive tally against the Reds and then saw Ibrahima Konate block to prevent him converting a quickfire double to rescue a point for Spurs.

Chaos in the capital! Key moments in a wild match... Xavi Simons sent off after a VAR check for putting his studs into Virgil van Dijk's calf

Alexander Isak converts first Florian Wirtz PL assist - but is injured

Randal Kolo Muani sees a deflected shot hit the bar

Hugo Ekitike heads in a second for Liverpool

Richarlison pulls one back for Spurs in the 87th minute

Cristian Romero is sent off in the 93rd minute after kicking out at Ibrahima Konate

With the home crowd - incensed by referee John Brooks throughout the evening - roaring their side forwards, Romero kicked out at Konate as they tangled on the floor. The Spurs centre-back had been booked earlier in the game for bumping into the referee as he protested a decision. Even missing two players, Spurs threatened, with Wilson Odobert drawing Alisson into a full-stretch save with the last kick of the game.

Player ratings Tottenham: Vicario (5), Porro (6), Romero (5), Van de Ven (6), Spence (6), Gray (6), Bentancur (6), Kudus (6), Bergvall (6), Simons (4), Kolo Muani (6).



Subs: Johnson (6), Palhinha (6), Odobert (7), Richarlison (8)



Liverpool: Alisson (7), Bradley (6), Konate (7), Van Dijk (6), Kerkez (6), Gravenberch (6), Jones (6), Szoboszlai (6), Mac Allister (6), Wirtz (7), Ekitike (8).



Subs: Isak (7), Frimpong (6), Chiesa (N/A), Robertson (N/A), Nyoni (N/A)



Player of the Match: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

Liverpool nerves had been jangling but the full-time whistle brought relief and fifth place in the Premier League. Injury to Isak in the process of scoring from a first Premier League assist from Florian Wirtz will be a concern but not as much as their inability to shut down games when they have the advantage.

Team news Lucas Bergvall came in for Richarlison in Tottenham's only change from the loss at Nottingham Forest, with Randal Kolo Muani leading the line.

Alexander Isak was on the bench again for Liverpool, with Conor Bradley back from suspension and in for the injured Joe Gomez at right-back. Mo Salah is away at AFCON.

Isak had to hobble off after Micky van de Ven appeared to catch his ankle as he slid in to block the shot. Isak himself had been a half-time sub for injured right-back Conor Bradley.

Spurs had come close to levelling in between Isak's slammed finish and Ekitike's towering header, with Randal Kolo Muani's shot deflecting up off Milos Kerkez, over Alisson and onto the face of the Liverpool bar.

But sub Richarlison set up a thrilling finish to the game with his sharp finish after Van Dijk had missed an attempted clearance. It was his eighth goal involvement against Liverpool, the Brazilian's favourite Premier League opponent.

After a bad display at Nottingham Forest last weekend, their supporters appreciated the fight on Saturday night. Ultimately, though, it was another home defeat for Spurs. It was their 11th in the league of 2025 - a new, unwanted club record. They are down in 13th.

Frank proud of battling Spurs

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank:

"Very proud of the players, proud of the team. The players worked very hard on how to respond to setbacks and there were plenty of them today. I saw a team of strong personalities and great characters.

"This mentality, this effort, this energy, I said to the players after the game we need to bottle it and use it because it's the way forward in every minute and every game, and the team has a great future.

"The crowd were amazing. They almost sucked the ball into the goal for a second. If you look at all the shots, it's crazy what we created from 10 men. I'm very happy with the team."

On the second goal: "That's unbelievable, it's a huge mistake. I think there's something about the red you can discuss and the two yellows that you can discuss in a lot of ways, but the second one is a huge mistake."

Slot encouraged by performance amid the chaos

Liverpool boss Arne Slot:

"The thing in football, you always remember the last few minutes the most. And they were the worst minutes of our total game. If I can calm down a little bit and erase that from my memory, I think there's a lot to like also in our performance.

"In the end, I've stood here many, many, many times that I liked our performance a lot, and we weren't able to get the three points. Now, for a large part, I like the performance, and we have the three points, so I have to tell myself that anyway.

"We didn't keep the ball when we had the ball. We kicked it away, throw it away. And they went for the duels, they got a few free kicks, got a few throw-ins. It became very hectic and chaotic in the end. And the moments when we had the ball, instead of just keeping it and making it big and play the ball from foot to foot, I think we lost every single second ball."

Controversy and chaos: Gary Neville's verdicts on key moments

Xavi Simons' red card:

"Virgil van Dijk is six foot four and 15 stone. If it is the other way around, it's a leg breaker.

"Thomas Frank is having a whinge about it, but none of the Tottenham players are complaining. The ones who have seen it are going 'what are you doing?'"

Whether Hugo Ekitike fouled Cristian Romero for Liverpool's second:

"I love that goal. It is brilliant.

"It is not a foul. He has just got up early. It is a great header."

Romero's red card:

"What is Romero doing?! Who is he shouting at now? Get in the dressing room!

"It is absolute madness from him."

Story of the match in stats...