Ref Watch: 'Micky Van de Ven is out of control' - should Spurs defender have seen red for Alexander Isak challenge?

Alexander Isak is facing the prospect of a long spell on the sidelines with scans expected to confirm he has a broken leg, but should Spurs defender Mick van de Ven have been punished for the challenge that seriously injured the Liverpool striker?

Liverpool and Isak are still awaiting results of an MRI scan on the injury that was suffered when he was caught late by a sliding challenge from Van de Ven after scoring the opener in his side's 2-1 win at Tottenham.

A stretcher was brought onto the pitch but Isak eventually left the field with the help of Liverpool's medical staff.

But how bad was the challenge from Van de Ven, who was trying to stop Isak from scoring? Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd explained on Ref Watch why he thought Van de Ven's challenge was worthy of a red card.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'He's out of control'

Image: Isak opens the scoring but is caught late by Van de Ven's challenge

"Van de Ven has not intentionally tried to hurt Isak. Obviously he is desperate to stop a goal and he's coming across to block the shot, not hit the player.

"But this is an example that, yes, Isak has scored, but it should still be a red card.

"He's lunging, he's going into him. Every explanation that you want to give for a red card challenge is there, but because he's scored, they've let it go.

"He's lunged into his leg. He's out of control. He's trying to make a block but he's never going to get there. The shot has gone before Van de Ven has even arrived with the challenge. If that's in the middle of the park, that's a red card.

"He's lunged out of control. He's broken his leg. Surely that tells you there's force there.

"It's a dangerous challenge and because of it, a player has broken his leg."

'Astonished if that is given as a red card'

In response to Bothroyd's views on the red card, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher disagreed, suggesting Van de Ven did what any other footballer would have done in the heat of the moment in a game trying to stop a goal.

"I'm staggered," Gallagher said in response to Bothroyd.

Image: Isak goes down injured against Spurs

"I can't see that he's done anything that a footballer wouldn't. I would be astonished if that was given as a red card anywhere on the field.

"Players mistime challenges all the time.

"He's slightly late...it's not a red card. Whether it be in the penalty area, in the D, the centre circle or the other half."

What games has Isak already missed for Liverpool? September 14: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool - match fitness

October 25: Brentford 3-2 Liverpool - groin injury

October 29: Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace - groin injury

November 1: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa - groin injury

November 4: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid - groin injury

Analysis: Slot's attacking options dwindling

Sky Sports' Rich Morgan:

Isak missed four matches at the end of October and start of November with a groin injury which forced him off at half-time of the Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has started five out of nine since returning but any absence now, however lengthy, will be a blow with Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo not ready to return from a muscle injury until early in the new year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There has been much speculation about the future of Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth this season - The Transfer Show takes a closer look at where his next move may be and if it could happen in January.

It leaves Slot with just Hugo Ekitike, who has five goals in his last four games, and the little-used Federico Chiesa as his only senior forwards.

Unlike Isak, Ekitike has hit the ground running since moving to Anfield from Frankfurt for £79m last summer, scoring 11 times in 24 games in all competitions so far this season, including eight in the Premier League.

And now in Isak's injury-enforced absence, the 23-year-old has the opportunity to stake his claim as the champions' first-choice No 9 during a crucial run of fixtures.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool

Liverpool face Wolves, Leeds, Fulham and leaders Arsenal over the next two-and-a-half weeks that will shape their bid to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, the Reds also begin their FA Cup campaign at home to Barnsley on January 12, while next month also brings two pivotal Champions League contests in Marseille [January 21] and at home to Qarabag [January 28].