Celtic Women: Grant Scott departs Hibernian to replace Elena Sadiku as head coach at Scottish Women's Premier League club
Grant Scott has left Hibernian to take over as Celtic Women head coach, replacing Elena Sadiku; Hibs are fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League, behind Celtic who are fourth, level on points with second-placed Rangers and Hearts in third; Glasgow City are seven points clear at the top
Monday 22 December 2025 14:35, UK
Celtic have appointed Grant Scott as the club's new Women's head coach.
He joins from Hibernian to replace Elena Sadiku, who has left the Glasgow club to pursue new opportunities.
Scott guided Hibs to a first Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 2019.
Spells at Hearts, St Johnstone, Glasgow City and Durham Women followed before he returned to guide the club to a first top-flight league title in 18 years last May.
He said: "It is a huge honour to join Celtic and I look forward to carrying on the great work at the club, to push on and bring even more success to Celtic.
"I'm excited to join at a time when the new Barrowfield Training Centre is giving our women's team every opportunity to develop, providing the players and those coming through the Academy with the best possible environment to train and come to work each day.
"I have experience of bringing success to clubs and, ultimately, this is what we will all strive for again, to ensure that Celtic can be at the very top of the women's game."
Sadiku joined Celtic in January 2024, becoming the club's first female head coach.
She made an immediate impact by leading Celtic to their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League title, before guiding Celtic to the Women's Champions League group stage for the first time.
Celtic are currently fourth in the SWPL, level on points with second-place Rangers and third-pace Hearts - all trailing leaders Glasgow City by seven points.