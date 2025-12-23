EFL on Sky this Christmas: EVERY Championship, League One and League Two game LIVE on Boxing Day

Every EFL game LIVE on Boxing Day!

Sky Sports+ brings you 36 live EFL games on Boxing Day!

The action gets under way live as Birmingham City take on Derby County in a 12.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football.

Millwall vs Ipswich then kicks off at 1pm on Sky Sports+, before 33 more live games in the Championship, League One and League Two at 3pm.

Your Boxing Day teatime treat then sees Wrexham face Sheffield United in a 5.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football.

You can also keep up with all the action on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News from midday, to see all the key goals as they go in.

Friday December 26 - Boxing Day (all 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Championship

Birmingham vs Derby, 12.30pm

Millwall vs Ipswich, 1pm

Coventry vs Swansea

Leicester vs Watford

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn

Norwich vs Charlton

Oxford vs Southampton

Portsmouth vs QPR

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull

Stoke vs Preston

West Brom vs Bristol City

Wrexham vs Sheffield United, 5.30pm

League One

AFC Wimbledon vs Stevenage

Barnsley vs Mansfield

Blackpool vs Doncaster

Bolton vs Rotherham

Bradford vs Wigan

Burton vs Northampton

Cardiff vs Exeter

Huddersfield vs Port Vale

Luton vs Wycombe

Peterborough vs Leyton Orient

Plymouth vs Reading

Stockport vs Lincoln

League Two

Accrington vs Barrow

Bristol Rovers vs Bromley

Cheltenham vs Shrewsbury

Chesterfield vs Notts County

Crawley vs Colchester

Gillingham vs Cambridge

Grimsby vs Oldham

MK Dons vs Swindon

Newport vs Barnet

Salford vs Harrogate

Tranmere vs Fleetwood

Walsall vs Crewe

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

More to follow on December 29!

The action doesn't stop there. On Monday January 29 there is another full round of games. A double header of Championship action sees Coventry face Ipswich in a 6pm kick-off, before Birmingham meet Southampton at 8.15pm.

There are also games live on Sky Sports+, while again you can keep across all the goals on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News.

Monday December 29 (all 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Championship

Coventry vs Ipswich, 6pm

Leicester vs Derby

Birmingham vs Southampton, 8.15pm

League One

Bradford vs Port Vale

Plymouth vs Wycombe

League Two

Grimsby vs Shrewsbury

Tranmere vs Barrow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Don't be a grinch, whether you're home alone or a die hard fan, jingle all the way with Sky Sports and watch every game live this Boxing Day through to New Year

Every game LIVE on New Year's Day!

Once again, the ENTIRE round of EFL games will be live on Sky Sports+ on New Year's Day.

Blackburn vs Wrexham kicks off 2026 in style in a 12.30pm kick-off, before 34 more live games from the Championship, League One and League Two at 3pm. You will be able to follow all the goals as they go in on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News.

We finish at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United take on Leicester City in a 5.30pm kick-off.

Thursday January 1 - New Year's Day (all 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Championship

Blackburn vs Wrexham, 12.30pm

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Coventry

Derby vs Middlesbrough

Hull vs Stoke

Ipswich vs Oxford

Preston vs Sheff Wed

QPR vs Norwich

Southampton vs Millwall

Swansea vs West Brom

Watford vs Birmingham

Sheff Utd vs Leicester, 5.30pm

League One

Doncaster vs Bolton

Exeter vs Luton

Leyton Orient vs AFC Wimbledon

Lincoln vs Huddersfield

Mansfield vs Bradford

Northampton vs Stockport

Port Vale vs Blackpool

Reading vs Burton

Rotherham vs Peterborough

Stevenage vs Plymouth

Wigan vs Barnsley

Wycombe vs Cardiff

League Two