EFL on Sky this Christmas: More Championship, League One and League Two LIVE on Monday night!

The EFL action continues on Monday night!

The festive EFL drama rolls onto Monday night, when there there is another full round of games.

A double header of Championship action sees Coventry face Ipswich in a 6pm kick-off, before Birmingham meet Southampton at 8.15pm.

You can watch all the highlights from EVERY game on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time.

Monday December 29 (all 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Championship

Coventry vs Ipswich, 6pm

Leicester vs Derby

Birmingham vs Southampton, 8.15pm

League One

Bradford vs Port Vale

Plymouth vs Wycombe

League Two

Grimsby vs Shrewsbury

Tranmere vs Barrow

Every game LIVE on New Year's Day!

Once again, the ENTIRE round of EFL games will be live on Sky Sports+ on New Year's Day.

Blackburn vs Wrexham kicks off 2026 in style in a 12.30pm kick-off, before 34 more live games from the Championship, League One and League Two at 3pm. You will be able to follow all the goals as they go in on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News.

We finish at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United take on Leicester City in a 5.30pm kick-off.

Thursday January 1 - New Year's Day (all 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Championship

Blackburn vs Wrexham, 12.30pm

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Coventry

Derby vs Middlesbrough

Hull vs Stoke

Ipswich vs Oxford

Preston vs Sheff Wed

QPR vs Norwich

Southampton vs Millwall

Swansea vs West Brom

Watford vs Birmingham

Sheff Utd vs Leicester, 5.30pm

League One

Doncaster vs Bolton

Exeter vs Luton

Leyton Orient vs AFC Wimbledon

Lincoln vs Huddersfield

Mansfield vs Bradford

Northampton vs Stockport

Port Vale vs Blackpool

Reading vs Burton

Rotherham vs Peterborough

Stevenage vs Plymouth

Wigan vs Barnsley

Wycombe vs Cardiff

League Two