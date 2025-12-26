EFL on Sky this Christmas: More Championship, League One and League Two LIVE on Monday night!
More live Championship, League One and League Two is coming your way on Monday December 29. Here is everything you need to know to watch and follow the EFL on Sky Sports over Christmas and the festive season.
Friday 26 December 2025 18:53, UK
The EFL action continues on Monday night!
The festive EFL drama rolls onto Monday night, when there there is another full round of games.
A double header of Championship action sees Coventry face Ipswich in a 6pm kick-off, before Birmingham meet Southampton at 8.15pm.
There are also games live on Sky Sports+, while again you can keep across all the goals on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News. You can watch all the highlights from EVERY game on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time.
Monday December 29 (all 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)
Championship
- Coventry vs Ipswich, 6pm
- Leicester vs Derby
- Birmingham vs Southampton, 8.15pm
League One
- Bradford vs Port Vale
- Plymouth vs Wycombe
League Two
- Grimsby vs Shrewsbury
- Tranmere vs Barrow
Every game LIVE on New Year's Day!
Once again, the ENTIRE round of EFL games will be live on Sky Sports+ on New Year's Day.
Blackburn vs Wrexham kicks off 2026 in style in a 12.30pm kick-off, before 34 more live games from the Championship, League One and League Two at 3pm. You will be able to follow all the goals as they go in on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News.
We finish at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United take on Leicester City in a 5.30pm kick-off.
Thursday January 1 - New Year's Day (all 3pm kick-off unless stated)
Championship
- Blackburn vs Wrexham, 12.30pm
- Bristol City vs Portsmouth
- Charlton vs Coventry
- Derby vs Middlesbrough
- Hull vs Stoke
- Ipswich vs Oxford
- Preston vs Sheff Wed
- QPR vs Norwich
- Southampton vs Millwall
- Swansea vs West Brom
- Watford vs Birmingham
- Sheff Utd vs Leicester, 5.30pm
League One
- Doncaster vs Bolton
- Exeter vs Luton
- Leyton Orient vs AFC Wimbledon
- Lincoln vs Huddersfield
- Mansfield vs Bradford
- Northampton vs Stockport
- Port Vale vs Blackpool
- Reading vs Burton
- Rotherham vs Peterborough
- Stevenage vs Plymouth
- Wigan vs Barnsley
- Wycombe vs Cardiff
League Two
- Barnet vs Crawley
- Barrow vs Salford
- Bromley vs Newport
- Cambridge vs Walsall
- Colchester vs MK Dons
- Crewe vs Cheltenham
- Fleetwood vs Grimsby
- Harrogate vs Tranmere
- Notts County vs Accrington
- Oldham vs Chesterfield
- Shrewsbury vs Bristol Rovers
- Swindon vs Gillingham