Aston Villa boss Unai Emery called 'tactical genius' after triple sub inspires comeback win at Chelsea

For 59 minutes, Aston Villa were pummelled onto the ropes by Chelsea. Trailing 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, Unai Emery had to act. His triple sub transformed the game.

Ollie Watkins was the hero, scoring twice in what Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp called "one of the great impacts of a sub in Premier League history". But Jadon Sancho and Amadou Onana, who were also sent on with Watkins, played their part as Villa's intensity and attacking thrust went to a new level.

"Tactical genius," was the way Watkins described his head coach to Sky Sports afterwards. It certainly seemed like a masterful intervention from Emery.

Image: Ollie Watkins celebrates after coming off the bench to equalise for Aston Villa at Chelsea

Villa had been a team seemingly heading for defeat but instead equalled a club record with 11 wins on the spin across all competitions. They could easily have scored more if it weren't for some sharp saves from Chelsea 'keeper Robert Sanchez.

The gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal is three points and Villa have the chance to go level with the Gunners at the Emirates on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Emery's triple change - 59 mins On: Ollie Watkins, Jadon Sancho, Amadou Onana



Off: Donyell Malen, Emi Buendia, John McGinn

Perhaps we should have seen it coming. Villa have won more points from losing positions than any other Premier League side this season. "We knew the second half was coming different," said Emery, hinting at a resilience and belief within his group of being able to fight their way back into matches. But it was still a remarkable comeback.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have squandered 11 points when ahead at Stamford Bridge in league games this term.

In fact, the success of Emery's triple change contrasted sharply with the way Chelsea's own trio of replacements, who came on 10 minutes later, failed to influence the game.

If anything, Chelsea were blunted following the introduction of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Malo Gusto.

Chelsea's triple change - 69 mins On: Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Malo Gusto



Off: Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho, Marc Cucurella

There was one shot between the three replacements during their 21-minute cameo. Striker Delap didn't have a touch in the box, although he did get booked 70 seconds after coming on.

Cole Palmer was removed soon after, despite suggestions pre-game he'd play 90 minutes, and looked less than impressed. It summed up the frustration from the hosts with how this match had got away from them.

Afterwards, Blues boss Enzo Maresca - who had watched the game from the press box due to a suspension - lamented how his side struggle to deal with setbacks within a game.

"In this moment it's difficult to analyse because we need to understand why when we concede a goal we struggle to manage the game in a better way," said Maresca. "It can be experience or it can be that we need to analyse it and we need to understand that."

He ultimately lost the tactical battle with Emery - and it proved costly. While Villa mix it near the Premier League summit, Chelsea are as close to Leeds in 16th as they are to third-placed Villa.

In detail: How Emery turned it around with his triple change

Image: Aston Villa were transformed by a triple substitution on 59 minutes

Watkins gave Sky Sports a detailed explanation of how Emery changed Villa's approach with his triple substitution.

"He changed it because Chelsea were going man for man but they had the extra centre-back when we were going long.

"When I came on in the second half he brought Jadon Sancho and Morgan Rogers on the wing and put Youri Tielemans in the No 10 - so we had an extra man in there. He's a tactical genius."

The shift was stark.

Chelsea had 71 per cent possession in the first half and registered 1.93 in Expected Goals. Villa didn't manage a single shot.

Image: The momentum chart shows how Aston Villa's triple change midway through the second half shifted the run of play

After the change on the hour, Villa had nine shots, eight on target. Chelsea managed just three off target and ceded 56 per cent of possession.

Speaking afterwards, Maresca pointed to a penalty appeal his side had against Ian Maatsen for handball. "It looks a penalty," said the Chelsea boss. "It's clear it's handball and [Pedro] Neto is in behind and can tap in but the referee decides no."

VAR deemed Maatsen's arm to be in a natural position when Alejandro Garnacho's cross struck him.

But regardless of any controversy around that call, Chelsea must reflect on how they allowed a game they dominated to get away from them - and how in-game changes from their opponents turned the tide in a way their own replacements could not.