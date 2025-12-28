Archie Gray scores first goal as Spurs win at misfiring Palace while Leeds fire with a familiar formation - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sunderland's draw against Leeds in the Premier League

Leeds' upturn in form after changing shape to a 3-5-2 was meant to signal the end of the 4-3-3 which had earned them just 11 points from their opening 12 games.... Until Joe Rodon's enforced withdrawal at Sunderland and a return to their old formation heralded one of their brightest 45 minutes of the season.

Ahead of kick-off at the Stadium of Light, Daniel Farke did what many managers do and played down the importance of any system on his side's fortunes, focusing on the players instead - and 90 minutes later he could count himself fully vindicated.

Leeds' recent form since their new game plan was formed has had an inevitable positive effect on their collective and individual confidence. The same players who looked so risk-averse, so solid but unspectacular in the early weeks were a different side altogether in the north east on Sunday - despite reverting to their old shape.

Just look at the manner of their equaliser, with every player touching the ball in the build-up. Pep Guardiola would have been proud of that one.

The 4-3-3 that had previously afforded just 11 goals across Leeds' first 12 games was suddenly cutting through Sunderland at will. Only an inexplicable miss from Jayden Bogle stopped them really threatening Sunderland's unbeaten home record as they produced their highest non-penalty xG of any single half of football all season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had thrived more than anyone from Farke's system change after being afforded a strike partner in Noah Okafor. But with Leeds finding their rhythm, he no longer looked isolated. Okafor flourished back out wide and instead Brenden Aaronson provided that attacking support in a free role off the right - racking up 15 touches in the Sunderland box.

The extent of Rodon's injury may dictate whether Leeds continue in this vein or return to their settled system which had earned them eight points and 11 goals from their last four matches. But it certainly offers hope that 4-3-3 can still exist in their arsenal - it just needs Farke's players to have the confidence to make the most of it.

Ron Walker

Archie Gray was the hero for Spurs at Crystal Palace as the first goal of a senior career that, amazingly, already spans 112 games at 19, proved decisive. He filled in admirably in defence last season. Now he is back in midfield and showing his potential.

He has become a fixture under Thomas Frank recently, starting seven of Spurs' last eight games in all competitions, and the head coach clearly likes what he is seeing. "I think Archie is growing," he said as he talked up his promise in his press conference.

Frank highlighted the strength of character shown in bouncing back from his error against Nottingham Forest. There was praise for his alertness in scoring his goal and also for his off-the-ball work. It all adds up to an exciting package, and a young player with a big future.

Nick Wright

Another blank for Jean-Philippe Mateta against Spurs made it seven games without a goal for the Frenchman in all competitions. His ruthless finishing has been crucial for the majority of a memorable year for Crystal Palace but he ends it in a rut.

Mateta has not been helped by a heavy workload. His minutes have also had to be managed lately due to an injury. But his struggles in front of goal lie at the heart of Palace's recent issues. He remains a handful for opposition centre-backs but his confidence has clearly taken a hit.

Oliver Glasner was careful not to blame him in his press conference after his side's latest defeat. "Of course you need your striker to score goals, but JP has scored so many goals since I arrived," he said. "You also need the support from the team-mates left and right."

In Justin Devenny and Yeremy Pino, the players either side of him on Sunday have only scored two Premier League goals between them this season. Even the sorely-missed Ismaila Sarr only found the net three times before his departure to AFCON.

Glasner is banking on help arriving in the January transfer window. As he said himself after the game, it is "clear" what is needed. But most important is finding a way to bring Mateta back to form.

Nick Wright

Less than two years ago Simon Adingra was picking up the man-of-the-match award in the AFCON final after making both goals as Ivory Coast took home the trophy with a 2-1 win over Nigeria.

It was soon sat on the Adingra mantelpiece next to the young-player-of-the-tournament award from the same competition. The sky must have felt the limit for the-then 22-year-old Brighton winger.

At that point it would have certainly felt unthinkable that his career could stagnate to the point he would not even make the squad for the next edition - but with just 13 Premier League starts in 2025 coming into Sunday's game for Sunderland against Leeds, his omission has come as no surprise.

Of course, things change quickly in football. Perhaps they already have. Handed a place in Regis Le Bris' starting XI, largely owing to absences from players who are at AFCON, Adingra took full advantage with a superbly-taken opener against Leeds and should have added an assist had Brian Brobbey not turned his inch-perfect cross onto the crossbar.

Le Bris himself summed up Adingra's situation perfectly. "The journey of a professional footballer is that you have ups and downs," he told Sky Sports.

"We knew from the beginning that is was possible to have a period of adaptation. A new club, new culture, new team-mates. He is a really good winger. It is just a question of confidence."

For sure, the player who lit up AFCON two years ago and appeared the latest off the production line of Brighton starlets still exists. And like any confidence player, both form and opportunity will be required to unearth it again.

One swallow does not make a summer, but a likely run in the Black Cats team over the next month while those AFCON players remain away could be the exact shot in the arm Adingra needs, especially with the confidence of his first league goal in almost a year behind him.

Ron Walker