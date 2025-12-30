Brennan Johnson transfer news: Crystal Palace agree £35m fee with Tottenham for winger

Crystal Palace have agreed a £35m fee with Tottenham to sign Brennan Johnson.

Discussions have advanced quickly in the last 24 hours, but the winger is yet to make a final decision, Sky Sports News understands.

Bournemouth are also interested in Johnson, as Sky Sports News reported on Monday. They are looking for a replacement for Antoine Semenyo as he closes in on a £65m move to Manchester City

Johnson has been at Spurs since 2023, when he signed for £47.5m from Nottingham Forest. He finished as the club's top scorer last season with 18 goals in all competitions, including the winner in the Europa League final in May.

However, he has made only six starts in the Premier League this term under new boss Thomas Frank, featuring on both flanks after his position was taken by Mohamed Kudus, who joined in a £55m deal this summer from West Ham.

In total, Johnson has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, having scored 27 goals in 107 games for the club.

Crystal Palace sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal this summer and are currently missing forward Ismaila Sarr, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Who will replace Johnson at Spurs?

Spurs are pursuing a new forward and wanted Semenyo before the interest of Man City and several other top clubs grew stronger.

They were interested in Man City winger Savinho in the summer, but Sky Sports News understands City want to keep the Brazilian, who signed a new contract earlier this season.

Dejan Kulusevski is still to return from a knee injury which has kept him sidelined since May and can operate on the right flank.

Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici was pictured sitting alongside chief executive Vinai Vinkateshem as Spurs beat Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, amid widespread speculation over a potential switch to Fiorentina.

Sky in Italy have reported that the Italian club want him to take up a similar role at their club, but it is understood Spurs have still not had an official approach from them.

Roma interested in Spurs defender Dragusin

Roma want to sign a new centre-back and have two Premier League players on their radar, according to Sky in Italy.

Tottenham centre-back Radu Dragusin and Chelsea defender Axel Disasi are both of interest to the Italian club as they look to strengthen their defence.

Disasi is available next month, having been part of Chelsea's summer 'bomb squad', but it is not clear whether Dragusin is available from Spurs.

Sky Sports News understands Spurs are looking to strengthen with another naturally left-sided defender, however, and they already have five centre-back options.

Dragusin recently returned from a long-term injury and came on as a substitute in Tottenham's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Disasi recently played for Chelsea's U21s, but was not registered in the first-team squad back in September.