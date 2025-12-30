Yan Diomande transfer news: Man Utd interested in RB Leipzig forward but face competition from Bayern Munich and PSG

Manchester United are one of the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

United are not certain to pursue another winger after appearing to miss out on Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City.

But they may accelerate their interest in Diomande if other clubs start moving for the highly rated young forward in this window.

There are other big clubs keen on Diomande, a 19-year-old Ivory Coast international who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with United winger Amad Diallo.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-German are also thought to be tracking his development closely.

There have been reports Leipzig value him at £87m (€100m) but Sky Sports News understands that is not accurate, with the player's value understood to be more in the region of £52m-£61m (€60m-€70m).

The teenager has scored seven goals and contributed four assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig this season.

Diomande has started both of Ivory Coast's matches at AFCON and has two goals in five appearances for his country.

Analysis: Diomande is 'young jewel'

Image: Diomande is attracting interest from around Europe

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Speaking to Marcel Schafer alongside a number of other reporters in September, the RB Leipzig managing director for sport held up Diomande as an example of a "young jewel" identified as part of the club's rebuild this season following such a disappointing season.

After eight consecutive European campaigns, Leipzig missed out on continental competition for the first time since their ascension to the German top flight and the signing of Diomande from Spanish side Leganes reflected the need for a refresh.

"He definitely fits in the profile we are looking for," Schafer explained. "Young, hungry and high potential. Even though he was just six months in Spain, he had really some impressive appearances in LaLiga and we looked for these kind of players."

He added: "We look for players who have a physical ability and we look for players who can handle one on one, who can create chances and who are able to finish some actions. Diomande has certainly demonstrated that in his debut Bundesliga season."

Image: Diomande's heat map and shot map for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season

The teenager scored on his Leipzig debut in the cup before netting in three consecutive appearances in October and bagging a hat-trick against Freiburg just before travelling out to Morocco to represent Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.

The prospect of losing Diomande so quickly would not have been part of the plan when they paid €20m to sign him in the summer but Leipzig are pragmatic about their business model, honing young talent and selling them on for a significant profit.

"Yan is an outstanding talent, a high-potential profile and we exactly looked for this profile. Yes, it was a certain amount we spent but there were so many clubs in competition to sign him. So we are really happy, really proud to sign a young jewel."