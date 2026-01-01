Enzo Maresca: Chelsea head coach leaves Premier League club

Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge.

Sky Sports News reported on New Year's Day that Maresca was on the brink of a Stamford Bridge exit after a breakdown in relations with the club.

The Italian departs with the club fifth in the Premier League table - 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal - following one win from their last seven top-flight games.

Chelsea said in a statement: "Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

"During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

Image: Permanent Chelsea managers under Todd Boehly

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

"We wish Enzo well for the future."

Maresca's final match was Tuesday evening's 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth.

Amid reports of tension behind the scenes, he missed his post-match press conference following that game, albeit his absence was attributed to illness.

Chelsea return to action on Sunday away to Manchester City, the first of nine fixtures across four competitions during a packed January schedule.

'Painted as mutual decision'

Latest from Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"It's been painted as a mutual decision.

"It's very rare for managers or head coaches to resign because typically they don't get a pay-off, but Maresca is someone who is very proud. I think he feels that he could not carry on working at Chelsea.

Image: Key figures at Chelsea under Todd Boehly

"At the same time, Chelsea felt that now was the right time for a change."

Strained relations, poor results and cryptic comments

Maresca joined Chelsea in June 2024 and won the Club World Cup and Conference League, as well as achieving a fourth-placed Premier League finish last season to secure Champions League qualification.

But relations have been strained between Maresca and key figures at the club going back to this time last year.

Missing his post-match press conference after a chaotic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday was another sign of the problems behind the scenes, even though his absence was attributed to illness.

The Italian stood by the comments he made on December 13 when he claimed that many people at the club were not supporting him or the team.

He described the days leading up to the 2-0 victory over Everton as "the worst 48 hours" of his time at the club.

A few days after his comments, reports emerged that Maresca could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - links which Maresca described as "100 per cent speculation".

Maresca's stock was high after Chelsea beat Barcelona 3-0 in November and sat three points off the top of the table, but Chelsea have dropped off the Premier League pace with just one win in seven league games. Two more dispiriting and lacklustre performances at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa and Bournemouth over the holiday period increased the pressure.

Maresca, who served as an assistant to Guardiola, was appointed Chelsea head coach in June 2024 on a five-year contract, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. He had left the Etihad to join Leicester in 2023, where he won the Championship title.

Maresca's exit means Chelsea are looking for a fourth permanent managerial appointment since American investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital bought the club in May 2022.

Maresca's successor takes over a side that are fighting on four fronts.

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League, are on course for Champions League knockout qualification, have an FA Cup third-round tie at Charlton this month and face a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

Maresca's Stamford Bridge timeline June 3, 2024: Appointed as new head coach 35 days after leading Leicester to Championship title

Appointed as new head coach 35 days after leading Leicester to Championship title October 11: Named PL manager of the month for September after leading club to 13 points from first six games

Named PL manager of the month for September after leading club to 13 points from first six games December 22: Plays down title hopes despite run of one defeat in 16, finishing with 0-0 draw at Everton

Plays down title hopes despite run of one defeat in 16, finishing with 0-0 draw at Everton February 22, 2025: Defeat at Aston Villa leaves Blues on run of eight points from nine games, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool

Defeat at Aston Villa leaves Blues on run of eight points from nine games, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool April 16: Pleads with supporters after video on social media shows fans jeering while players pass ball around defence

Pleads with supporters after video on social media shows fans jeering while players pass ball around defence May 25: Leads Cheslea back to Champions League with 1-0 win at Nott'm Forest, before responding to critics with explicit rant

Leads Cheslea back to Champions League with 1-0 win at Nott'm Forest, before responding to critics with explicit rant May 28: Secures first silverware with 4-1 win over Real Betis in Conference League final

Secures first silverware with 4-1 win over Real Betis in Conference League final July 13: Adds second trophy after tactically-acclaimed 3-0 win over PSG in Club World Cup final

Adds second trophy after tactically-acclaimed 3-0 win over PSG in Club World Cup final October 25: Booed off after last-minute 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland

Booed off after last-minute 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland November 22: Recovers to move three points off leaders Arsenal with 2-0 win at Burnley

Recovers to move three points off leaders Arsenal with 2-0 win at Burnley December 13: After another poor run, describes “worst 48 hours” at Chelsea despite victory over Everton

After another poor run, describes “worst 48 hours” at Chelsea despite victory over Everton December 19: Dismisses reports linking him with Man City job if Pep Guardiola leaves at end of season

Dismisses reports linking him with Man City job if Pep Guardiola leaves at end of season December 30: Booed and faced with chants of “you don't know what you're doing” when withdrawing Cole Palmer in 2-2 home draw with out-of-form Bournemouth

Booed and faced with chants of “you don't know what you're doing” when withdrawing Cole Palmer in 2-2 home draw with out-of-form Bournemouth January 1, 2026: Maresca and Chelsea part ways