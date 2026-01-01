Enzo Maresca: Chelsea head coach leaves Stamford Bridge | Replacement set to be announced imminently

Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian departs after a breakdown in relations with the club and a run of poor results - one win from the last seven Premier League games - that has left them 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Sky Sports News has reported that Maresca's exit was unanimously agreed by Chelsea's board.

Chelsea's recent poor form, disagreements on return-to-play protocols for injured players and speculation linking Maresca with Manchester City are all understood to have been significant factors in Maresca's departure.

Maresca's exit means Chelsea are looking for a fourth permanent managerial appointment since American investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital bought the club in May 2022.

Chelsea expect to announce a new head coach in a matter of days, with Liam Rosenior, currently manager at Strasbourg - a partner club of Chelsea having been bought by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's BlueCo group - one of a handful of candidates who will be considered as a replacement.

Sky Sports News had reported that Maresca was on the brink of a Stamford Bridge exit and Chelsea - who face Manchester City live on Sky Sports on Sunday - confirmed the news in a statement on New Year's Day.

It read: "Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

"During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track."

Strained relations, poor results and cryptic comments

Maresca joined Chelsea in June 2024 and won the Club World Cup and Conference League, as well as achieving a fourth-placed Premier League finish last season to secure Champions League qualification.

But relations have been strained between Maresca and key figures at the club going back to this time last year.

Missing his post-match press conference after a chaotic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday was another sign of the problems behind the scenes, even though his absence was attributed to illness.

The Italian stood by the comments he made on December 13 when he claimed that many people at the club were not supporting him or the team.

He described the days leading up to the 2-0 victory over Everton as "the worst 48 hours" of his time at the club.

A few days after his comments, reports emerged that Maresca could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - links which Maresca described as "100 per cent speculation".

Maresca's stock was high after Chelsea beat Barcelona 3-0 in November and sat three points off the top of the table, but Chelsea have dropped off the Premier League pace and lacklustre performances against Aston Villa and Bournemouth over the holiday period increased the pressure.

Maresca, who served as an assistant to Guardiola, was appointed Chelsea head coach in June 2024 on a five-year contract, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. He had left the Etihad to join Leicester in 2023, where he won the Championship title.

The reasons why Maresca has departed Chelsea

Analysis from Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"It has been painted as a mutual decision.

"It is very rare for managers or head coaches to resign because typically they don't get a payoff, but Maresca is someone who is very proud. I think he feels that he could not carry on working at Chelsea.

"At the same time, Chelsea felt that now was the right time for a change.

"The first reason? Results. They simply have not been good enough. Chelsea have won only one of their past seven Premier League games and they have dropped 20 points from winning positions in the league and Champions League this season.

"The second reason is because there have been disagreements behind the scenes about return-to-play protocols for injured players. Chelsea have an independent medical department who have the final say. From Chelsea's point of view, their head coach will never have the final say when it comes to that.

"Another reason, from Chelsea's perspective, is Maresca being linked with other jobs like Juventus and Manchester City. There may have been a sense from inside the club that these links were a distraction and coincided with a dip in form and results.

"There have been clues that not all has been well behind the scenes, such as Tuesday night when Maresca did not hold a post-match press conference after the draw with Bournemouth because, we were told, he was ill.

"It has added to a sense of volatility at the club but the sense is that things have not been right at the club for some time.

"This is Chelsea we are talking about - there is always something happening and the owners want to get away from that and get in someone as a head coach who is going to coach the team and buy into how the club is run - somebody is who is not going to go off-script."

Rosenior next for Chelsea?

Image: Liam Rosenior is currently manager at Strasbourg

The 41-year-old Englishman has emerged as a potential replacement for Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior played for the likes of Bristol City, Fulham, Reading, Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion during a 16-year playing career.

After hanging up his boots in 2018, Rosenior almost guiding Hull to the Championship play-offs in 2024 and then became head coach of Strasbourg, who are owned by Chelsea's parent company BlueCo. The French club finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season.

"There is expectation around Liam Rosenior," says Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol.

"Would Chelsea be worried that he is inexperienced? His only managerial experience in English football has been at Hull City. But I was told: 'Look at Enzo Maresca'.

"There is a feeling at Chelsea that it wouldn't be that much of a risk to turn to Rosenior, but of course it would be a massive step up for him, to go from Strasbourg in Ligue 1 to managing one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Rosenior, however, is just one of the candidates."

Maresca's successor will take over a side that are fighting on four fronts.

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League, are on course for Champions League knockout qualification, have an FA Cup third-round tie at Charlton this month and face a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.