Enzo Maresca on brink at Chelsea with decision on head coach's future expected ahead of Manchester City trip

Enzo Maresca is on the brink at Chelsea, with a final decision over his future expected to be made today.

There is no guarantee Maresca will be in charge for Sunday's game at Manchester City after a breakdown in relations with the club.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that the Italian was in danger of losing his job if results did not improve, following a run of one win in seven Premier League games amid a backdrop of tension.

Maresca, meanwhile, has been considering his position, with the feeling it has become untenable. His contract runs until the summer of 2029, with a club option of a further year.

Key developments at Stamford Bridge are now expected on Thursday and Friday.

Relations have been strained between Maresca and key figures at the club going back to this time last year.

Missing his post-match press conference on Tuesday night was another sign of the problems behind the scenes - even though his absence was attributed to illness.

The Italian has stood by the comments he made on December 13 when he claimed that many people at the club were not supporting him or the team.

He described the days leading up to the 2-0 victory over Everton as "the worst 48 hours" of his time at the club.

Two more dispiriting and lacklustre performances at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa and Bournemouth over the holiday period have increased the pressure.

Maresca's fortunes were sky high after Chelsea beat Barcelona 3-0 in November and sat three points off the top of the table but a series of self-inflicted wounds, some questionable decisions and damaging defeats by Leeds, Atalanta and Villa have put him under more pressure than ever.

Maresca signed a five-year contract when he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and the club have an option to extend it by a further year.

Chelsea won the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025 and Maresca led them back into the Champions League.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Reaching point of no return for Maresca'

Latest from Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solekhol:

"We are reaching the point of no return for Maresca and Chelsea.

"At the moment, there is no guarantee that he will be in charge for Chelsea's away game at Manchester City on Sunday.

"Relations are strained between Maresca and some key figures at Stamford Bridge. My information is that Maresca, for his part, feels like a red line has been crossed.

"So I feel we're getting close to that point where there could be a parting of the ways between Maresca and Chelsea by mutual agreement. It will be interesting to see whether he resigns or he's sacked, or we get a statement saying it's by mutual agreement. We're not 100 per cent sure that he is going to be leaving, but that feels like the direction of travel.

"I think he just feels he deserves a little bit more respect for what he has achieved. I think he feels that he needs a little bit more support.

"He's got the youngest team in the Premier League. He's got the youngest squad in the Premier League. Chelsea don't go out and buy world-class players anymore, they buy young players and they give them to Maresca to develop. He feels he's been doing a very, very difficult job well. And you can judge him by the trophies that he's won.

"But I just feel that he thinks the time has come to leave."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"At the end of last season it felt as though there was a chance to build something, as Enzo Maresca led a young Chelsea squad back to the Champions League, then the Conference League and Club World Cup titles.

"How much of that progress has been made six months on? Judging by the boos during and after the Blues' latest poor result against Bournemouth, not a great deal.

Maresca's Stamford Bridge timeline June 3, 2024: Appointed as new head coach 35 days after leading Leicester to Championship title

Appointed as new head coach 35 days after leading Leicester to Championship title October 11: Named PL manager of the month for September after leading club to 13 points from first six games

Named PL manager of the month for September after leading club to 13 points from first six games December 22: Plays down title hopes despite run of one defeat in 16, finishing with 0-0 draw at Everton

Plays down title hopes despite run of one defeat in 16, finishing with 0-0 draw at Everton February 22, 2025: Defeat at Aston Villa leaves Blues on run of eight points from nine games, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool

Defeat at Aston Villa leaves Blues on run of eight points from nine games, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool April 16: Pleads with supporters after video on social media shows fans jeering while players pass ball around defence

Pleads with supporters after video on social media shows fans jeering while players pass ball around defence May 25: Leads Cheslea back to Champions League with 1-0 win at Nott'm Forest, before responding to critics with explicit rant

Leads Cheslea back to Champions League with 1-0 win at Nott'm Forest, before responding to critics with explicit rant May 28: Secures first silverware with 4-1 win over Real Betis in Conference League final

Secures first silverware with 4-1 win over Real Betis in Conference League final July 13: Adds second trophy after tactically-acclaimed 3-0 win over PSG in Club World Cup final

Adds second trophy after tactically-acclaimed 3-0 win over PSG in Club World Cup final October 25: Booed off after last-minute 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland

Booed off after last-minute 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland November 22: Recovers to move three points off leaders Arsenal with 2-0 win at Burnley

Recovers to move three points off leaders Arsenal with 2-0 win at Burnley December 13: After another poor run, describes “worst 48 hours” at Chelsea despite victory over Everton

After another poor run, describes “worst 48 hours” at Chelsea despite victory over Everton December 19: Dismisses reports linking him with Man City job if Pep Guardiola leaves at end of season

Dismisses reports linking him with Man City job if Pep Guardiola leaves at end of season December 30: Booed and faced with chants of “you don't know what you're doing” when withdrawing Cole Palmer in 2-2 home draw with out-of-form Bournemouth

"Looking at the Premier League table, this seems a harsh assessment, with Chelsea well in the mix for a Champions League spot.

"But much like when Frank Lampard became the final managerial casualty of the Roman Abramovich era, it is the direction of travel which is the problem. At the midway point of 2025/26 they are five points worse off than at this point last year and drifting.

"Maresca finds himself held responsible for most, though not all of the underlying issues. Over-rotation has been a long-term bugbear - Chelsea have made 55 line-up changes this season, with rock-bottom Wolves the only other side with more than 50.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Not all of that is due to his own faults. The squad remains woefully short of strength in depth in certain areas, and short of experience almost throughout - the starting line-up against Bournemouth was the youngest named in any Premier League match this season.

"Maresca was rightly lauded for his tactics to win the Club World Cup in the summer, but little progress has been made on that front more widely. He has referred to himself as a big-game manager - and victories against Liverpool and Barcelona at Stamford Bridge this season, plus a creditable 10-man draw with Arsenal, are fair testament.

"But this run of seven points from 21 has included a defeat to Leeds and four points dropped against a Bournemouth side winless in nine. It would likely have also counted a loss at Newcastle had Trevoh Chalobah been penalised for what appeared a blatant penalty.

"There have been moments where a connection looked to be building between Maresca and the fanbase. The two trophies last season and the jubilant scenes after the win at Tottenham earlier this season spring to mind.

"But prickly comments in public have not helped create the us-against-the-world mindset these fans have felt under Jose Mourinho, Thomas Tuchel and even Frank Lampard in the last two decades.

"Ultimately, results alone will be what can turn this around for Maresca. That is the cold hard currency which buys coaches time at Chelsea."

'It doesn't feel like everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet at Chelsea' Sky Sports' Alan Smith on Sky Sports News:



"They aren't all singing off the same hymn sheet at Chelsea. There's a lot of talk about Maresca and the sporting directors. They want to go one way and he wants a bit more experience in the team.



"The head coach at Chelsea maybe has to take direction more than some other managers in the Premier League.



"Chelsea as a club seem to want to recruit more younger players that they can sell on at a profit, but that doesn't always win you football matches.



"Maresca has also been criticised for his in-game management and that is justified at times. He's been unable to change the course of games.



"From this angle, it looks like there might be a parting of the ways sometime in the not too distant future.



"There's been talk about Liam Rosenior coming from Strasbourg and that doesn't seem to want to go away. He's a young manager and that would be a huge step up.



"But all in all, there are quite a few problems at Stamford Bridge at the moment."

The Blues have some tough fixtures coming up...