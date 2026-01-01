Man Utd interested in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta & Stade Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet

Manchester United have a long-term interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Although the club are not actively looking to sign a new striker in this window, the France forward may be someone they more seriously look at if he becomes available.

Mateta - a key part of Oliver Glasner's Palace team - will enter the final year of his contract in July and had interest from clubs last summer.

Sky Sports News previously reported Palace turned down bids worth up to £50m for Mateta from Champions League clubs in the last window.

There was also a late enquiry - but no bid - from Tottenham Hotspur before they signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

Atalanta, AC Milan, Juventus and several Premier League clubs were also linked with moves for the 28-year-old.

Sky Sports News has already reported that United's primary focus is the next summer window when a new defensive midfielder is the priority.

United monitoring centre-back Jacquet

Jeremy Jacquet has attracted interest from a number of clubs

Latest from Sky Sports News' Amar Mehta and Dan Khan:

United may be prioritising a defensive midfielder in the summer window, but centre-back may also be on the agenda and Sky Sports News can exclusively reveal they are one of the clubs monitoring Stade Rennes central defender Jeremy Jacquet.

Several clubs are keen on the 20-year-old but a move in January will be difficult. However, clubs could accelerate things should others come in for Jacquet this month.

Sky Sports News reported in August 2025 that Palace had strong interest in the France U21 international, but that Rennes wanted to keep Jacquet for at least the 2025-26 season. The defender then signed a contract extension until 2029.

Young United winger set for exit?

Image: Sam Mather could leave Manchester United

Latest from Sky Sports News' Adrian Kajumba and Dan Khan:

Meanwhile, United are considering selling young winger Sam Mather to Turkish club Kayserispor.

Kayserispor have been keen to sign the academy product since the summer window, when they ran out of time to finalise a deal.

A formal offer has now been submitted as they look to land the England youth international in January and United are considering the bid.

Mather was part of the United side that won the club's last FA Youth Cup in 2022, alongside the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

With injuries hampering his development, Mather has been unable to progress to the first team at Old Trafford, but has gained senior experience during loan spells at Rochdale and Tranmere.