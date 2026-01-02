Mikel Arteta exclusive: Arsenal boss calls for Viktor Gyokeres and the rest of his squad to embrace title race noise

Mikel Arteta has called for Viktor Gyokeres and his Arsenal team-mates to embrace the noise surrounding the squad, while also insisting it will "click" for the Swedish striker eventually in north London.

The Gunners have the opportunity to momentarily move seven points clear of Manchester City in the title race if they beat Bournemouth away from home, live on Saturday Night Football, ahead of a blockbuster showdown between second-place City and Chelsea, also live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

While Pep Guardiola's side slipped at the Stadium of Light in their last outing - settling for a frustrating goalless draw with Sunderland - Arsenal made their intentions clear against Aston Villa.

A dominant 4-1 win against Unai Emery's side, who staked an outside chance in the title race of their own up until an emphatic defeat to the league leaders, was a statement of intent from Arteta's men.

However, despite a gap at the top opening once again, Arteta is refusing to let his side succumb to expectations from outside the dressing room, insisting they will use it to their advantage ahead of facing the Cherries, who secured the league double against his side last season.

Bournemouth

Arsenal Saturday 3rd January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

"Noise is good because it means you are in the place you want to be," he told Sky Sports News.

"Being in contention to win big trophies is going to generate debate and emotion. You can learn from all that [noise]. The demands we have right now are something very natural."

Arteta: Get used to the noise Viktor, it will click eventually

Noise is not limited to the team as a whole and Gyokeres is one member of Arteta's squad feeling the full force of the "debate and emotion" that his manager referenced.

Marquee summer signing Gyokeres - who completed a £63.5m move from Sporting after scoring 97 goals in just 102 appearances for the Portuguese side - has struggled since arriving in north London.

With five goals in 22 appearances, he is some way off the levels both he and his boss know he is capable of reaching. However, Arteta has called for his striker to embrace the discussion, insisting it will "click" for him at the Emirates eventually.

Image: Viktor Gyokeres' statistics for Arsenal ranked amongst the Premier League

The Arsenal boss continued: "He is going to continue to have a lot of noise around him for the next five years.

"Since day one, you sign as a No 9 for Arsenal with the background he has and the expectation at Arsenal, that is not going away. That is the life of being an Arsenal No 9.

"There is an expectation when you pull the shirt on. He knew that and it was part of the plan. I see him training every day and in the meeting, how much he wants to do well.

"The way he is working every single match, it will click. One thing is missing at the moment, scoring more goals, but he is doing other things right."

Competition will help and not hinder Gyokeres

Gyokeres was thrust into the spotlight to spearhead Arsenal's attack not only because of the sizeable price-tag but also the lack of alternative options for his boss to turn to.

Knee injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz led to a depleted Arsenal frontline but with the former back to full fitness and scoring for the first time in a year against Villa, as well as the latter returning to the bench after being sidelined since August, support is now on the way.

While star players would often view competition for places as a negative, Arteta pointed to a "magic" bond within the team, which means competition is viewed as a help, rather than a hindrance to morale.

"That was the plan, that we have that level of competition in the team," Arteta said. "Different qualities and different players. I saw after the game when Jesus scored, Kai and Viktor were together.

"That was magic. I see how much they care about each other and how happy they are for each other, it is a joy as a manager."

'Fight for it!' - Arteta's parting message

Arteta finished the interview by revealing his New Year's resolutions to Sky Sports.

"Do what you feel and what you feel is the best for you, fight for it and go for it." A rallying parting message to his squad, who are in control of the title race but know their work is far from over as they look forward to 2026.

"Make your own decisions and do not pay too much attention to the noise. We are the owners of our life. You have to promote that."

Beating Bournemouth for the first time since May 2024 will be made even harder with forward Antoine Semenyo set to feature, despite his £65m move to Man City edging closer.

City are in advanced talks with Bournemouth over their star forward - but Andoni Iraola has said "nothing is signed", so Semenyo is available to face the Gunners at the Vitality Stadium.

That means Semenyo could play his part in damaging Arsenal's Premier League title bid before leaving Bournemouth - and then join their direct rivals for the trophy in City.

Iraola also believes Saturday's game with Arsenal may not even be his last for the Cherries - as he understands Semenyo will also be available to face Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on January 7.

"Yes, Antoine is going to play in this match," said Iraola on Friday.

Asked if it will be his last match for Bournemouth: "No, no. I think the idea at least that he's going to be available in these two home games in a short turnaround. I hope he can be here for more time. But I don't know what's going to be happen.

"That's not the idea [that it's Semenyo's last match]. The market is open, you never know what's going to happen. I cannot control things, but right now I don't think so.

"There is nothing signed. For sure there are conversations, I understand the noise around but Antoine is our player. I hope to keep him for a lot of time, I want to keep him for a lot of time. But I don't know what's going to happen.

"He's playing very well. He's doing the right things, a top professional and top guy. He wants to help the team and team-mates, I have no doubts that he will do his best, there are no doubts with him."

Watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.30pm on Saturday, December 3. Kick-off 5.30pm.