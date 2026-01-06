Premier League: Watch every game of midweek Matchweek 21 fixtures on Sky Sports and stream with no contract on NOW
All 10 Premier League matches across January 6-8 are live on Sky Sports; Sky customers can watch it all at home or on the Sky Sports app, while non-Sky customers can stream without a contract on NOW
Tuesday 6 January 2026 10:01, UK
There is another full midweek round of Premier League fixtures this week - and you can watch every match live on Sky Sports.
The action starts on Tuesday January 6 with a crucial fixture at the bottom of the table as 18th-placed West Ham host 17th-placed Nottingham Forest with four points separating the sides. Kick-off at the London Stadium is 8pm.
There are then EIGHT matches on Wednesday January 7. Six matches kick-off at 7.30pm, including the west London derby between Fulham and managerless Chelsea.
- Live football today and this week on Sky Sports
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more for customers
Manchester United's trip to Burnley in their first match under interim boss Darren Fletcher is then one of two 8.15pm kick-offs, along with Newcastle hosting Leeds.
The midweek round then concludes with a massive game between Premier League leaders Arsenal and fourth-placed Liverpool on Thursday January 8. Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is 8pm.
- Live football today and this week on Sky Sports
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more for customers
If you are a Sky Sports subscriber, you can also watch all the action on the Sky Sports app.
If you don't have Sky, you can still stream all the action with a NOW Day or Month membership.
Never heard of NOW? Find out more about Sky's streaming service here. A flexible day pass is £14.99, while a flexible month pass is £34.99. And if you want Sky Sports for six months, a saver membership is £28 per month.
Want to stream Sky Sports with NOW? Great, go HERE!
This midweek's Premier League fixtures and channels
Tuesday January 6
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm. Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm.
Wednesday January 7
Bournemouth vs Tottenham, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm.
Brentford vs Sunderland, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Tennis from 6pm.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports+ from 6pm.
Everton vs Wolves, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports F1 from 6pm.
Fulham vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Football from 6pm.
Man City vs Brighton, kick-off 7.30pm. Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm.
Burnley vs Man Utd, kick-off 8.15pm. Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6pm.
Newcastle vs Leeds, kick-off 8.15pm. Live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm.
Thursday January 8
Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm. Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
You can also watch all the highlights from EVERY game on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time.
What is NOW TV?
NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.
It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!
You can choose between a Month or Day Memberships. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.