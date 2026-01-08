Neil McCann: Kilmarnock appoint former Rangers coach as manager alongside Billy Dodds as Stuart Kettlewell's successor

Kilmarnock manager Neil McCann insists it “isn't the time to try and get creative” as he looks to turn the club’s season around.

The 51-year-old, who played for Rangers, Hearts and Dundee, has been named manager at Rugby Park until the summer of 2028.

McCann will be assisted by Billy Dodds after the pair worked together as part of Barry Ferguson's interim management team at Rangers last season.

Kilmarnock are 11th in the league, having not won any of their last 14 matches, with Livingston four points behind, with a game in hand.

"I would love to play out from the back and be nice football, but sometimes it's just about making sure that you get some confidence into the group, getting them to pull together," he told Sky Sports News.

"There's a lot of things that I've seen that I think I can adjust to how I want to play, but within that, just trying to get back winning games again. This isn't the time to try and get creative and be your dream scenario on how you want to play.

"This is about seeing what I've got in the dressing room and just trying to get them on there and get a bit of confidence in them."

The former Dundee and Inverness CT boss replaces Stuart Kettlewell, who was sacked after less than seven months in charge.

He made 13 summer signings, McCann is still looking to add to the numbers before January's transfer deadline.

"I would love to bring some help to the dressing room," he added

"But I completely believe that myself and Billy coming in, we can have an impact to the existing dressing room.

"I think in here, we've been in so many games, we've just maybe not performed at the levels that I think we're capable of, individually and collectively.

"I don't think we've got points that maybe we deserve and I've done enough games to analyse that.

"The board have said to me that they'll try their best to support me in the January transfer window, but I've taken this job on with the existing staff I've got now."

In a statement, the Rugby Park club outlined the "complete faith" that the new boss will keep the club in the Scottish Premiership.

"We fully understand how important it was to get this appointment right," it read.

"After a thorough process, we are assured that Neil and Billy have the qualities, experience, and character required to lead Kilmarnock Football Club forward.

"We have complete faith in their ability to do what needs to be done to keep this club competing in the Scottish Premiership."

The club statement added: "Both Neil and Billy know the Scottish league inside out, understand its demands, and share a vision that aligns strongly with the culture and values of this football club.

"This is a significant appointment for Kilmarnock FC. We are confident the players will adapt quickly to their leadership and respond positively to the clarity, belief, and ambition they bring at a crucial moment for the club."