Bukayo Saka new contract: Arsenal winger agrees new long-term deal at Emirates Stadium

Bukayo Saka has agreed to a new five-year contract at Arsenal.

Saka, whose previous deal was due to expire in June 2027, is finalising a new and improved package until 2031.

Sky Sports News understands clubs across the Premier League and Europe were monitoring his situation at Arsenal but the player's preference has always been to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international has become a key player for his boyhood club under Mikel Arteta, playing more minutes than any other Arsenal player since the manager's appointment in 2019.

Image: Saka has scored seven goals in all competitions this season

In total, he has made 290 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 77 goals, including seven in 27 games in all competitions this season.

Saka has made crucial contributions to Arsenal's title challenges in recent seasons, most notably in 2023/24, when he contributed 20 goals and 14 assists in all competitions as the Gunners finished two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

Arsenal have tied several players down to new contracts in recent months, with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly also committing their futures to the club.

Saka, like Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, is a product of Arsenal's Hale End academy having joined the club at the age of seven.

'Saka a real one-club man' Sky Sports News chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol:



"This is fantastic news for Arsenal.



"He was going to be out of contract next summer, so Arsenal have been very smart getting this tied down early so they wouldn’t have a situation to deal with then.



"He’s been at Arsenal since he was seven, and he comes across as being a real one‑club man. I find it difficult to imagine seeing him in another club’s shirt."

Saka firmly among Premier League's best

Analysis by Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Arsenal spent close to £300m on new signings during the summer transfer window but securing Bukayo Saka's future might be their most significant piece of business this season.

Image: Saka has been vital under Mikel Arteta

The 24-year-old academy product has become a talismanic figure for the club. He captains the side in the absence of Martin Odegaard and continues to be crucial to their attack, with Arsenal consistently looking to him to unlock games from their right flank.

No player can claim to have been more influential under Arteta. In addition to making more Premier League appearances than any of his team-mates under the Spaniard, he ranks top for goals, assists, shots and chances created, underling his all-round threat.

There is no doubting his status among the Premier League's elite. Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins have contributed more goal involvements.

His groin injury was a significant factor in Arsenal's drop-off last season but he has reached the halfway point of the new campaign having returned to top form. The squad is deeper for the summer recruitment, but Saka remains vital, his future at the club assured.